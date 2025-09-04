Quick Drag: Utica Keeps Maddy Morphosis in Stitches

I don’t know about you, but I hadn’t watched Project Runway for years…until Utica (a/k/a Ethan Mundt) was cast on season 19.

This fashion-forward designing queen is the latest guest to be on Maddy Morphosis’ sofa for another of her great “Give It to Me Straight” interviews. Utica (in the much talked-about drag she sported on Project Runway) dishes about her favorite looks that she created for her fellow Drag Race queens (and she’s created a lot of them), talks about her Project Runway experience (and a look I wish she wore on the new season), finding fashion inspiration as a kid growing up in Minnesota and her drag journey.

She also shares a near-death experience, her Bob Ross Snatch Game (with the infamous squirrel wig) and making RuPaul laugh. I am so rooting for Utica to win Project Runway, but she’s already a winner in my book.