Socialite Life
Now Reading
R Kelly Attacked By Inmate in Chicago Prison
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

R Kelly Attacked By Inmate in Chicago Prison

by
August 27, 2020
R Kelly Returns To Court For Hearing On Aggravated Sexual Abuse Charges
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

R. Kelly has apparently been attacked by a fellow prisoner at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center, the singer’s attorney Steve Greenberg said.

Greenberg confirmed Thursday (August 27, 2020) that Kelly was attacked the day before. He said he’s working to find out more about what happened.

Greenberg also said he wants the court to release Kelly on bail because the prison system can’t ensure his safety. He did not provide Kelly’s condition Thursday.

R Kelly Appears In Court in Chicago For Status Hearing
Singer R. Kelly turns to leave after appearing at a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is facing multiple sexual assault charges and is being held without bail. (Photo by Antonio Perez – Pool via Getty Images)

A federal judge has previously denied a request from Kelly to be released due to the coronavirus pandemic

Kelly, 53, is in jail at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Chicago and faces charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York stemming from alleged sexual abuses of underage girls.

R. Kelly Appears In Court After Prosecutors Add Additional Felony Charges
Photo by E. JASON WAMBSGANS/AFP via Getty Images

In her ruling, Eastern District of New York Judge Ann Donnelly ruled that Kelly, “has not established compelling reasons warranting his release. At present, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the MCC in Chicago.”

See Also
One Night Only: A Concert for Autism Speaks - Reception
Will & Grace’s Shelley Morrison AKA Rosario Dies at 83

Kelly was arrested on sex charges. He denies abusing anyone.

R. Kelly Appears In Court After Prosecutors Add Additional Felony Charges
Wrigley Filed beer vendors during the game between the Chicago White Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo)

The federal charges in Chicago accuse Kelly of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses in his 2008 trial – at which he was acquitted – to get them to change their stories.

His next trial date is September 14, 2020. R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to all charges.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Mean Girls gets the Honest Trailers treatment. WATCH! [OMG BLOG]

★ NBA star Chris Webber fights back tears in a powerful statement after NBA players strike in protest of racial injustice. [Towleroad]

★ Bella, the rarely seen daughter of Tom Cruise, shares a selfie. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Kate Winslet talks choreographing sex scene with Saoirse Ronan in Ammonite. [Curt and Frank]

Naomi Osaka withdrew from Cincy, joining sports protests against racial injustice and police brutality. [Kenneth in the 212]

SJP continues going into work at her shoe shop. [Go Fug Yourself]

Jessica Simpson hasn’t wanted to drink at all during the pandemic: “That’s a big blessing.” [Celebitchy]

Madonna‘s once-gorgeous ex, model Tony Ward, goes full QAnon. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X