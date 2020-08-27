R Kelly Attacked By Inmate in Chicago Prison

R. Kelly has apparently been attacked by a fellow prisoner at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center, the singer’s attorney Steve Greenberg said.
Greenberg confirmed Thursday (August 27, 2020) that Kelly was attacked the day before. He said he’s working to find out more about what happened.
Greenberg also said he wants the court to release Kelly on bail because the prison system can’t ensure his safety. He did not provide Kelly’s condition Thursday.
A federal judge has previously denied a request from Kelly to be released due to the coronavirus pandemic
Kelly, 53, is in jail at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Chicago and faces charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York stemming from alleged sexual abuses of underage girls.
In her ruling, Eastern District of New York Judge Ann Donnelly ruled that Kelly, “has not established compelling reasons warranting his release. At present, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the MCC in Chicago.”
Kelly was arrested on sex charges. He denies abusing anyone.
The federal charges in Chicago accuse Kelly of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses in his 2008 trial – at which he was acquitted – to get them to change their stories.
His next trial date is September 14, 2020. R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to all charges.
