Red Carpet Recap: Jake Gyllenhaal, Diego Tinoco, Tom Ford, Tyga, and More!

By Michael Prieve
Red Carpet Recap: Jake Gyllenhaal, Diego Tinoco, Tom Ford, Tyga
It was another banner week for the red carpet with a bevy of handsome Hollywood hotties hitting the red carpet for events such as the LA Special Screening Of Apple TV+’s Visible: Out On Television, Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This Photocall, Netflix Premiere Spenser Confidential, The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening 2020, SCAD aTVfest 2020 and more!

Per usual there were a few fashion missteps, but we all make fashion mistakes, right?

Some of our favorite looks from our favorite men are featured below from this past week.

Once you’ve checked out those, launch the gallery below to see photos of Wilson Cruz, Mark Wahlberg, Chord Overstreet, Will Yun Lee, Gus Kenworthy and a slew of other hotties.

Jake Gyllenhaal And Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora Discuss The Role Cybersecurity Plays In Hollywood Today
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Jake Gyllenhaal attends a Palo Alto Networks dinner to discuss the role cybersecurity plays in Hollywood today at the Virgin Hotels on February 25, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Palo Alto Networks)
Premiere Of Netflix's I Am Not Okay With This In Los Angeles, CA
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Diego Tinoco attends Netflix’s “I Am Not Okay With This” Photocall at The London West Hollywood on February 25, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
SCAD aTVfest 2020 - "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' With Rising Star Cast Award Presentation
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 29: Justin Hartley attends SCAD aTVfest 2020 – “This Is Us” Press Junket on February 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2020)
The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening 2020 - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Tom Ford attends The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s ‘An Unforgettable Evening’ at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 27, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Lanvin : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tyga attends the Lanvin show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 26, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Launch the gallery by clicking any of the images below to see more red carpet highlights from the past week.

