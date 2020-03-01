Red Carpet Recap: Jake Gyllenhaal, Diego Tinoco, Tom Ford, Tyga, and More!

It was another banner week for the red carpet with a bevy of handsome Hollywood hotties hitting the red carpet for events such as the LA Special Screening Of Apple TV+’s Visible: Out On Television, Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This Photocall, Netflix Premiere Spenser Confidential, The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening 2020, SCAD aTVfest 2020 and more!
Per usual there were a few fashion missteps, but we all make fashion mistakes, right?
Some of our favorite looks from our favorite men are featured below from this past week.
Once you’ve checked out those, launch the gallery below to see photos of Wilson Cruz, Mark Wahlberg, Chord Overstreet, Will Yun Lee, Gus Kenworthy and a slew of other hotties.
Related
Launch the gallery by clicking any of the images below to see more red carpet highlights from the past week.
Related
From Our Partners
- OMG, He’s Naked: Reality TV Explorer Bear Grylls Shares Full-Frontal Clip! [OMG BLOG]
- Lady Gaga Returns to Pop Roots with ‘Stupid Love,’ Her First Solo Single in Three Years: WATCH [Towleroad]
- Everything Coming to TV and Streaming in March! [Evil Beet Gossip]
- Salma Hayek Looks Dramatic at the Berlin Film Festival [Go Fug Yourself]
- Mark Wahlberg Made the DJ at His Daughter’s Dance Turn Off Explicit Song [Celebitchy]
- Chris Evert Remembers Sister Jeanne in Heartfelt Instagram Post [Kenneth in the 212]
- WIN IT: Matthew Morrison‘s DISNEY DREAMIN’, Plus: A Grand-Prize Pair Of Tickets To His Show! [Boy Culture]