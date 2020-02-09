Socialite Life
Red Carpet Recap: Matt Bomer, Tyler Cameron, Lil Nas X, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and More!

By Michael Prieve 14
Red Carpet Recap: Matt Bomer, Tyler Cameron, Lil Nas X, Patrick Schwarzenegger

It was another banner week for the red carpet with a bevy of handsome Hollywood hotties hitting the red carpet for events such as the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020, AT&T Super Saturday Night, Homeland Season 8 Premiere, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Premiere, Premiere Of USA Network’s The Sinner Season 3, Tom Ford AW20 Show – Arrivals, and more!

Per usual there were a few fashion missteps, but we all make fashion mistakes, right?

Some of our favorite looks from our favorite men are featured below from this past week.

Once you’ve checked out those, launch the gallery below to see photos of Nicholas Braun, Van Jones, Taylor Kitsch, Tyrese Gibson, Noah Centineo, and a slew of other hotties.

Premiere Of USA Network's "The Sinner" Season 3 - Red Carpet
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Matt Bomer attends the Premiere of USA Network’s “The Sinner” Season 3 at The London West Hollywood on February 03, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Tom Ford AW20 Show - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Lil Nas X attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Tom Ford AW20 Show - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Joe Alwyn attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
rag & bone Fall/Winter 2020
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: Tyler Cameron attends rag & bone Fall/Winter 2020 at Skylight on Vesey on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for rag & bone )
Tom Ford AW20 Show - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Patrick Schwarzenegger attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Launch the gallery by clicking any of the images below to see more red carpet highlights from the past week.

