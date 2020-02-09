Male Model Monday: Josh Truesdell, Enqrique Dustin, Bobby Penney & More

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Josh Truesdell, Enrique Dustin, Bobby Penney and more!

Check out the photos:

Nolan Zarlin is wet.

Enrique Dustin is very, very wet.

Christian Hogue missed a button.

Arching by Chase Mattson.

Max Hamilton is lounging.

Bobby Penney is chilling on the balcony.

Leo Cressant is beaching it.

Tucker Des Lauriers is crisscrossed.

Harry Goodwins is in an iron paradise.

Josh Truesdell is leaning.

From Our Partners