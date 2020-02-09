Adam Sandler, Renée Zellweger and The Farewell Win Big at 2020 Independent Spirit Awards

At a Film Independent Spirit Awards that often stood in stark contrast to Sunday’s Academy Awards, Lulu Wang‘s family drama The Farewell took the top prize, while Adam Sandler and the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems also landed awards.

The win Saturday for The Farewell was a surprise, but also a fitting finale to a Spirit Awards that exalted female filmmakers and put forth a far more diverse field of nominees than the film academy.

Uncut Gems led all films with three awards, including best performance by a male actor for Sandler, best director for Josh and Ben Safdie, and best editing.

Sandler, who received a standing ovation, compared his Oscar “snub” to losing best looking in high school. But he did win best personality, an honor he compared to his Spirit Award.

“Tonight as I look around this room, I realize the Independent Spirit Awards are the best personality awards of Hollywood,” he said to wild applause at Saturday’s indie gala. Employing one of his trademark silly voices, Sandler continued, “So let all of those feather-haired douchebag motherfuckers get their Oscars tomorrow night. Their handsome good looks will fade in time, while our independent personalities will shine on forever.”

The lead female prize went to Renée Zellweger for her performance as Judy Garland in Judy. Zellweger was the only nominee in the Spirits’ four acting categories to also be nominated for an Academy Award.

The show was hosted for the second year in a row by actress and producer Aubrey Plaza. In a filmed opening to the show she played herself and the spirit of Judy Garland, who encouraged the anxious Plaza. Taking the stage with a six-piece band and two male dancers, Plaza sang Garland’s “Get Happy,” while playfully ribbing many notable faces in the room, including Jennifer Lopez, Zellweger, Nicolas Cage, Willem Dafoe, Shia LeBeouf, Mary Kay Place and Netflix executive Ted Sarandos.

One of the highlights from the event was when the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles took to the stage inside of the tent and delivered what can only be described as a totally epic and hilarious tribute to the gayest moments in film of 2019. That culminated in an ode to Marriage Story Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee and all-around screen icon Laura Dern.

Here are some of the red carpet highlights from the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards.

Check out the full winners’ list below.

Best Feature

A HIDDEN LIFE

CLEMENCY

THE FAREWELL (Winner)

MARRIAGE STORY

UNCUT GEMS

Best Director

Robert Eggers – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Alma Har’el – HONEY BOY

Julius Onah – LUCE

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – UNCUT GEMS (Winner)

Lorene Scafaria – HUSTLERS

Best First Feature

BOOKSMART (Winner)

THE CLIMB

DIANE

THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

THE MUSTANG

SEE YOU YESTERDAY

Best Female Lead

Karen Allen – COLEWELL

Hong Chau – DRIVEWAYS

Elisabeth Moss – HER SMELL

Mary Kay Place – DIANE

Alfre Woodard – CLEMENCY

Renée Zellweger – JUDY (Winner)

Best Male Lead

Chris Galust – GIVE ME LIBERTY

Kelvin Harrison Jr. – LUCE

Robert Pattinson – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Adam Sandler – UNCUT GEMS (Winner)

Matthias Schoenaerts – THE MUSTANG

Best Supporting Female

Jennifer Lopez – HUSTLERS

Taylor Russell – WAVES

Zhao Shuzhen – THE FAREWELL (Winner)

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer – GIVE ME LIBERTY

Octavia Spencer – LUCE

Best Supporting Male

Willem Dafoe – THE LIGHTHOUSE (Winner)

Noah Jupe – HONEY BOY

Shia Labeouf – HONEY BOY

Jonathan Majors – THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Wendell Pierce – BURNING CANE

Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach – MARRIAGE STORY (Winner)

Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder – TO DUST

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – UNCUT GEMS

Chinonye Chukwu – CLEMENCY

Tarell Alvin Mccraney – HIGH FLYING BIRD

Best First Screenplay

Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol – SEE YOU YESTERDAY (Winner)

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen – DRIVEWAYS

Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy – BLOW THE MAN DOWN

Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe – GREENER GRASS

James Montague, Craig W. Sanger – THE VAST OF NIGHT

Best Cinematography

Todd Banhazl – HUSTLERS

Jarin Blaschke – THE LIGHTHOUSE (Winner)

Natasha Braier – HONEY BOY

Chananun Chotrungroj – THE THIRD WIFE

Pawel Pogorzelski – MIDSOMMAR

Best Editing

Julie Béziau – THE THIRD WIFE

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – UNCUT GEMS (Winner)

Tyler L. Cook – SWORD OF TRUST

Louise Ford – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Kirill Mikhanovsky – GIVE ME LIBERTY

John Cassavetes Award

BURNING CANE

COLEWELL

GIVE ME LIBERTY (Winner)

PREMATURE

WILD NIGHTS WITH EMILY

Robert Altman Award

“Marriage Story”

Best Documentary

AMERICAN FACTORY (Winner)

APOLLO 11

FOR SAMA

HONEYLAND

ISLAND OF THE HUNGRY GHOSTS

Best International Film

INVISIBLE LIFE, Brazil

LES MISERABLES, France

PARASITE, South Korea (Winner)

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE, France

RETABLO, Peru

THE SOUVENIR, United Kingdom

Someone to Watch Award

Rashaad Ernesto Green – PREMATURE (Winner)

Ash Mayfair – THE THIRD WIFE

Joe Talbot – THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Truer Than Fiction Award

Khalik Allah – BLACK MOTHER

Davy Rothbart – 17 BLOCKS

Nadia Shihab – JADDOLAND (Winner)

Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside – AMÉRICA

Annual Bonnie Award

Marielle Heller

Lulu Wang

Kelly Reichardt (Winner)

From Our Partners