Red Carpet Recap: Michael B Jordan, Johnny Sibilly, Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, and More!

It was another banner week for the red carpet with a bevy of handsome Hollywood hotties hitting the red carpet for events such as the Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ Dolittle, 2020 NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour, Hollywood Critics Awards, AJ and the Queen Premiere, FX Networks’ Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020, ABC Television’s Winter Press Tour 2020, The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala, FOX Winter TCA All Star Party, and more!
Per usual there were a few fashion missteps, but we all make fashion mistakes, right?
Some of our favorite looks from our favorite men are featured below from this past week.
Once you’ve checked out those, launch the gallery below to see photos of Rami Malek, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Boris Kodjoe, Timothée Chalamet and a slew of other hotties.
Related
Related
Launch the gallery by clicking any of the images below to see more red carpet highlights from the past week.
Related
From Our Partners
- OMG, he’s naked: French actor Robin Causse gets nude on stage in Hamlet. [OMG BLOG]
- Actor DJ Qualls Comes Out as Gay [Towleroad]
- Harry Hains, American Horror Story Actor, Dead at 27 [Evil Beet Gossip]
- Sarah Paulson Leads Off the F/X TCAs Bash [Go Fug Yourself]
- Prince William: “I’ve Put My Arm Around My Brother All Our Lives & I Can’t Do That Anymore” [Celebitchy]
- Song of the Day: ‘Blue Bayou’ by Linda Ronstadt [Kenneth in the 212]
- Oscars 2020 Predictions: My Final Guesses [Boy Culture]