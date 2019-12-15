Red Carpet Recap: Nick Jonas, The Weeknd, Niall Horan, Ryan Reynolds and More!

It was another banner week for the red carpet with a bevy of handsome Hollywood hotties hitting the red carpet for events such as the Premiere Of Sony Pictures’ Jumanji: The Next Level, The Hollywood Reporter‘s Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala, Global Citizen Prize 2019, iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019, and more!
Per usual there were a few fashion missteps, but we all make fashion mistakes, right?
Some of our favorite looks from our favorite men are featured below from this past week.
Once you’ve checked out those, launch the gallery below to see photos of Dwayne Johnson, John Legend, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Kal Penn, Timothée Chalamet and a slew of other hotties.
Related
Related
Launch the gallery by clicking any of the images below to see more red carpet highlights from the past week.