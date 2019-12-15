Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


FashionFeatured

Red Carpet Recap: Nick Jonas, The Weeknd, Niall Horan, Ryan Reynolds and More!

By Michael Prieve 147
Red Carpet Recap Photos by Getty Images

It was another banner week for the red carpet with a bevy of handsome Hollywood hotties hitting the red carpet for events such as the Premiere Of Sony Pictures’ Jumanji: The Next Level, The Hollywood Reporter‘s Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala, Global Citizen Prize 2019, iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019, and more!

Per usual there were a few fashion missteps, but we all make fashion mistakes, right?

Some of our favorite looks from our favorite men are featured below from this past week.

Once you’ve checked out those, launch the gallery below to see photos of Dwayne Johnson, John Legend, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Kal Penn, Timothée Chalamet and a slew of other hotties.

Related

Kumail Nanjiani Got Amazingly Ripped for Marvel’s Eternals:…

Male Model Monday: Charlie Matthews, Josh Truesdell,…

Netflix's "6 Underground" New York Premiere
Ryan Reynolds attends Netflix’s “6 Underground” New York Premiere at The Shed on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" - Arrivals
Nick Jonas attends the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
2019 Global Citizen Prize at The Royal Albert Hall - Red Carpet
Jason Derulo attends the Global Citizen Prize 2019 at Royal Albert Hall on December 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Premiere Of A24's "Uncut Gems" - Arrivals
The Weeknd at the premiere of A24’s “Uncut Gems” at The Dome at Arclight Hollywood on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)
Related

13 Photos of Niall Horan, Lizzo, Taylor Swift and More…

The First Trailer for Lin-Miranda Manuel’s In the…

Niall Horan arrives at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Launch the gallery by clicking any of the images below to see more red carpet highlights from the past week.

&quot;Like A Boss&quot; Photo Call
Netflix&#039;s &quot;6 Underground&quot; New York Premiere
Netflix&#039;s &quot;6 Underground&quot; New York Premiere
9th Annual Streamy Awards
iHeartRadio&#039;s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 - Arrivals
&quot;Supergirl&quot; Celebrates 100 Episodes!
iHeartRadio&#039;s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 - Arrivals
2019 Global Citizen Prize at The Royal Albert Hall - Red Carpet
2019 Global Citizen Prize at The Royal Albert Hall - Red Carpet
&quot;Cats&quot; - Photocall
2019 Global Citizen Prize at The Royal Albert Hall - Red Carpet
iHeartRadio&#039;s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 - Arrivals
2019 Global Citizen Prize at The Royal Albert Hall - Red Carpet
2019 Billboard Women In Music - Arrivals
2019 Global Citizen Prize at The Royal Albert Hall - Red Carpet
2019 Global Citizen Prize at The Royal Albert Hall - Red Carpet
2019 Global Citizen Prize at The Royal Albert Hall - Red Carpet
2019 Global Citizen Prize at The Royal Albert Hall - Red Carpet
2019 Global Citizen Prize at The Royal Albert Hall - Red Carpet
Premiere Of A24&#039;s &quot;Uncut Gems&quot; - Arrivals
iHeartRadio&#039;s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 - Arrivals
z100 All Access Lounge Presented By Poland Spring - Pre-Show Arrivals
z100 All Access Lounge Presented By Poland Spring - Pre-Show Arrivals
2019 Global Citizen Prize at The Royal Albert Hall - Red Carpet
&quot;Les Quatre Filles Du Docteur March Little Women&quot; Premiere At Cinema Gaumont Marignan In Paris
&quot;A Christmas Carol&quot; Screening - Photocall
&quot;American Woman&quot; New York Screening
The Paley Center For Media Presents An Evening With Tyler Perry&#039;s &quot;The Oval&quot;
Premiere Of Sony Pictures&#039; &quot;Jumanji: The Next Level&quot; - Arrivals
&quot;Les Quatre Filles Du Docteur March Little Women&quot; Premiere At Cinema Gaumont Marignan In Paris
101.3 KDWB&#039;s Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One At Xcel Energy Center - Press Room
Premiere Of Sony Pictures&#039; &quot;Jumanji: The Next Level&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Sony Pictures&#039; &quot;Jumanji: The Next Level&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Sony Pictures&#039; &quot;Jumanji: The Next Level&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Sony Pictures&#039; &quot;Jumanji: The Next Level&quot; - Arrivals
&quot;CATS&quot; Photo Call In Berlin
Premiere Of Sony Pictures&#039; &quot;Jumanji: The Next Level&quot; - Arrivals
You might also like More from author
X