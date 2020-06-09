Reese Witherspoon is being sued by a group of teachers who claim they handed over a bunch of sensitive information in the hopes of getting a free dress from the actress and it all ended up being a marketing gimmick.
According to court documents, three teachers have filed a class-action lawsuit against Reese Witherspoon and her clothing company Draper James.
Earlier this year, Draper James ran a promotional giveaway offering to give teachers a new dress. The advertisement stated, “Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress.”
The proposed class-action suit, filed in California state court in April, claims that applicants who applied for the giveaway promoted by Draper James were asked to give personal information such as work email addresses, teacher IDs and copies of their work badges without knowledge that the company would use this data.
“[Draper James] failed to disclose the material fact they only intended to provide goods for 250 people — which with the average retail cost of their least expensive goods, was an estimated paltry $12,500 in actual cost to defendants, at a time when other individuals of Witherspoon’s renown were offering millions of dollars to COVID-19 victims,” the complaint reads.
READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon Talks Being Assaulted, Harassed as a Child Actor
Draper James’ attorney Theane Evangelis told TMZ, “This lawsuit is an unjust attempt to exploit Draper James’ good intentions to honor the teacher community by gifting hundreds of free dresses. The fact that supplies were limited, such that a free dress could not be provided to every teacher who responded, was disclosed and is no basis for a lawsuit.”
She added, “Draper James looks forward to defending this case, to continuing its efforts to acknowledge the extraordinary contributions made by teachers during this time of need, and to being vindicated in court.”
Stay tuned!
FEATURED IN THE SL SHOP
Yard Games Giant Tumbling Timbers with Carrying Case | Starts at 2.5-Feet Tall and Builds to Over 5-Feet | Made with Premium Pine Wood
Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
Giant size timbers include 56 timber blocks measuring 7.5 x 2.5 x 1.5 inches and stacks 19 levels high! Includes two extra blocks for added height and best packing arrangement.
Fully set up game starts at 7.5 x 7.5 inches and is 2.5 feet tall! Game can grow to over 5 feet while playing based on skill level.
THE LATEST
- IRL Roundup: George Floyd’s Houston Funeral, Donald Trump’s Despicable Tweet and More
- Reese Witherspoon Sued Over Draper James Teacher Dress Giveaway
- The First ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Is Here — WATCH
- ‘Supergirl’s’ Chyler Leigh Opens Up About Here Own Journey With Sexuality
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Dropped By Agent and Publicist After Racist Incident Resurfaces
- Bryce Dallas Howard Would Like You To Watch Something Other Than ‘The Help’ to Educate Yourself on Racism
- Daniel Radcliffe’s Response to J.K. Rowlings Anti-Trans Tweets: ‘Transgender Women Are Women’
- The Five — A Dancing Toddler, a Duck and a Baby, a Baby Elephant, Sesame Street and a Powerful Protesting Moment
FROM OUR PARTNERS
DISCLAIMER: We only feature things that we love. If you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.