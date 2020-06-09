Reese Witherspoon is being sued by a group of teachers who claim they handed over a bunch of sensitive information in the hopes of getting a free dress from the actress and it all ended up being a marketing gimmick.

According to court documents, three teachers have filed a class-action lawsuit against Reese Witherspoon and her clothing company Draper James.

Earlier this year, Draper James ran a promotional giveaway offering to give teachers a new dress. The advertisement stated, “Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress.”

The proposed class-action suit, filed in California state court in April, claims that applicants who applied for the giveaway promoted by Draper James were asked to give personal information such as work email addresses, teacher IDs and copies of their work badges without knowledge that the company would use this data.

Reese Witherspoon on September 28, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for Draper James)

“[Draper James] failed to disclose the material fact they only intended to provide goods for 250 people — which with the average retail cost of their least expensive goods, was an estimated paltry $12,500 in actual cost to defendants, at a time when other individuals of Witherspoon’s renown were offering millions of dollars to COVID-19 victims,” the complaint reads.

READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon Talks Being Assaulted, Harassed as a Child Actor

Draper James’ attorney Theane Evangelis told TMZ, “This lawsuit is an unjust attempt to exploit Draper James’ good intentions to honor the teacher community by gifting hundreds of free dresses. The fact that supplies were limited, such that a free dress could not be provided to every teacher who responded, was disclosed and is no basis for a lawsuit.”

She added, “Draper James looks forward to defending this case, to continuing its efforts to acknowledge the extraordinary contributions made by teachers during this time of need, and to being vindicated in court.”

Reese Witherspoon speaks onstage during the Draper James Nashville store opening on October 28, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Draper James)

Stay tuned!

FEATURED IN THE SL SHOP

Yard Games Giant Tumbling Timbers with Carrying Case | Starts at 2.5-Feet Tall and Builds to Over 5-Feet | Made with Premium Pine Wood Make sure this fits by entering your model number.

Giant size timbers include 56 timber blocks measuring 7.5 x 2.5 x 1.5 inches and stacks 19 levels high! Includes two extra blocks for added height and best packing arrangement.

Fully set up game starts at 7.5 x 7.5 inches and is 2.5 feet tall! Game can grow to over 5 feet while playing based on skill level. $ 59.49 Shop now

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

WATCH: Poland Airs First-Ever Television Commercial With a Gay Couple [OMG BLOG] Trump Floats Despicable Claim: 75-Year-Old Man Brutally Assaulted by Police Was ANTIFA ‘Set-Up’ Who ‘Fell Harder Than He Was Pushed’ [Towleroad] Scott Disick Keeping His Family Close During Recovery [Evil Beet Gossip] Jan-Michael Gambill Celebrated His 43th Shirtless and With a Cocktail [Kenneth in the 212] This Month’s British Vogue Covers Are Very Moving [Go Fug Yourself] Kate Beckinsale Consumes No Stimulants, No Caffeine & No Alcohol [Celebitchy] RIP Kurt Thomas [Boy Culture]