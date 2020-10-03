In today’s Quickies, we have news featuring Ricky Martin, Harvey Weinstein, Lana Del Rey, No Time to Die, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, and more!
This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!
Actor-singer Ricky Martin has boarded the cast of Netflix”s upcoming Christmas feature Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.
Written and directed by David E Talbert, the musical movie features Oscar winner Forest Whitaker and Madelen Mills in the lead.
The cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad and Anika Noni Rose.
The story, set in the town of Cobbleton, follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Whitaker), whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (Mills) and a long-forgotten invention to heal old wounds.
Martin is donning the motion capture suit to play Don Juan Diego, a devious 12-inch matador, in the film, which will launch globally on the streamer November 13. [Deadline]
In Other News
See Original | Powered by elink
FROM OUR PARTNERS
See Original | Powered by elink
THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE
- Ricky Martin’s Jingle Jangle Christmas Journey, Lana Del Rey Mesh Mask, Harvey Weinstein, No Time to Die and More Quickies
- Justin Bieber Crocs Collaboration Tease Cause Company Stock to Jump 11 Percent
- Matt Bomer’s Hairdressing Skills Put to Test During Quarantine
- Are Harry Styles and Tracee Ellis Ross Dating, Max Ehrich Is Still Yapping, and More Quickies
- Chrissy Teigen’s Mom’s Heartbreaking Message After Daughter’s Pregnancy Loss
- Are You Ready for the Much-Hyped New Shawn Mendes Era? ‘Wonder’ Has Arrived – WATCH