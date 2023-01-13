Rolling In The Dough! Ben Affleck Reportedly Signs Multimillion-Dollar Deal To Star In Dunkin’ Ads

Published by

Talk about a sweet deal! Ben Affleck‘s adoration for his daily Dunkin’ coffee has fattened his wallet, as Radar reported he signed a nearly eight-figure contract to star in a commercial and more for the nationwide chain.

The actor was spotted filming for the ad — allegedly set to air during the Super Bowl — on Tuesday, January 10, in Medford, Mass., which is located outside of his native Boston.

In snaps, the dad-of-three, 50, wore a Dunkin’ uniform — complete with a visor and apron — while serving customers their orders at the drive-thru window. A customer told a local news outlet the Oscar winner was “super nice and very quick witted,” adding that as soon as she rolled up and gave her order, she “knew it was him on the speaker. That Boston accent never leaves.”

As OK! reported, Affleck’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, was also at the scene, and they didn’t shy away from PDA, with one fan capturing them getting close inside the shop.

The singer was spotted driving up as a customer as well, though it’s unclear if she’ll appear in the commercial alongside her man.

The fun bit comes less than two weeks after the mom-of-two, 53, shared never-before-seen photos from 2022, which she dubbed the “best year.” Part of that declaration surely stems from the fact that the couple had not one, but two, wedding ceremonies.

After getting hitched in Sin City in July, the pair held a formal reception in Georgia the next month. Lopez gushed over the nuptials in a newsletter to fans, noting it was “better” than they planned.

“Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle,” she shared, referring to their rekindled relationship after calling off their first engagement in 2004.

“For us, this was perfect timing,” the triple threat insisted of coming back together decades later. “Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally ‘settling down’ in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment.”