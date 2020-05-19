Ruby Rose Exits The CW’s Batwoman Ahead of Season 2

In a shocking move, actress Ruby Rose has announced that she is leaving The CW Batwoman series ahead of season 2.
The reason has not been made clear as of yet, but here is Rose’s statement via Variety:
“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season/ This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”
Deadline says Rose’s decision to leave the show is not because of the injury that almost left her paralyzed last year, but neither she nor the show’s producers would offer any other statement on why she was choosing to leave Batwoman.
The statement from Warner Bros. TV, the CW, and Berlanti Productions doesn’t shed much more light on the matter.
“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best. The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”
It is going to be extremely interesting to see who they cast in the role.
