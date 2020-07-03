Is RuPaul in need of any internet break?

The 59-year-old host of RuPaul’s Drag Race seemingly deleted her official Instagram and Twitter accounts yesterday (July 02, 2020).

Her 4.2 million Instagram and 1 million Twitter followers are quite confused. It has been quite a while since Ru has been active on social media.

Drag Queen RuPaul performs at Wigstock 2004 Agust 21, 2004 at Tompkins Square Park, in New York City. (Photo by Teresa Lee/Getty Images)

As of yet, RuPaul has not given a reason for her abrupt exit from social media, but it should be noted that the Drag Race host was largely absent from social media even before wiping his accounts, during both the onset of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the Black Lives Matter movement.

Currently RuPaul is still appearing regularly as the host of season five of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, airing weekly on VH1.

RuPaul on March 16, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

On late Wednesday afternoon, @crisslovato noticed something suspicious about RuPaul’s Instagram account. The Twitter user recorded how each post was being deleted one by one.

Here is a sampling of some of the Twitter reactions to her missing accounts.

After a 3-month hiatus from social media, RuPaul has now deleted every single post from his Instagram account. On Twitter, @RuPaul has also deleted several tweets.



There has been no official statement to justify these measures. pic.twitter.com/mVEO4hhQyh — Drag Facts & Stats 🧠 (@DragBiz) July 2, 2020

so rupaul suddenly deleted all of his posts on instagram, and these comments are KILLING me pic.twitter.com/6HCnubfuB9 — CØDY (@_codez) July 2, 2020

Anyone know what is up with Rupaul's, and Kameron Michaels instagram? Both have 0 posts — Amie (@Swtkitten66) July 2, 2020

After seeing RuPaul deleted her Twitter, I couldn’t help but wonder: was it time I logged off to get some fresh air as well? pic.twitter.com/ATAauCeX1u — grant 🧔🏻 (@urdadssidepiece) July 2, 2020

.@RuPaul deleted all Instagram posts and all twitter posts for past year. Hacked? New album? Just in time for Emmy voting? — Gregory Ellwood – The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) July 2, 2020

Kameron said she’s taking a break off social media and no clue about RuPaul — Phrxse (@Phrxse1) July 2, 2020

Kameron is on a break because people are being mean to her in her post comments for no reason at all and it’s bringing her down 🙁 — DarkGa ⚔️💜 #StreamChromatica #StreamAlice 🐰 (@DarkGa2) July 2, 2020

She never really posted a lot on IG and even before lockdown has admitted as not being too fond or keen with social media. I have this theory that she is pissed with 2020 ,because she’s been forced to stop working and stay home. Before COVID, Ru was always working on something! — HLPfeller (@HlPfeller) July 2, 2020

