‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 12 Finalists Will Have to Lip-Sync for Their Life From Home

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 upcoming finale and reunion specials will air as originally scheduled in the weeks ahead, but with a twist.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 Reunion (airing Friday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1) was filmed with the cast members (minus Sherry Pie) as a virtual slumber party hosted by RuPaul, which features conversations about life during quarantine, recaps of the season’s most shocking eliminations, and burning questions from fans.

Following the reunion, on Friday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, VH1 will broadcast its most technically challenging finale yet, which was shot with RuPaul and the cast via virtual video using boundary-pushing technology to highlight the creativity of each queen.

I’m very curious to see what that technology is. What can it be other than a Zoom chat room? As a bonus, we’ll get a peak inside the finalist’s homes!

Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly will crown America’s Next Drag Superstar, with Nina West, last year’s Miss Congeniality, on hand to announce her successor.

More Drag Queens!

