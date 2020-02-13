RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 Judges Revealed: AOC, Robyn, Normani and More!

RuPaul’s Drag Race revealed earlier that rap icon Nicki Minaj would be appearing as a special guest judge on the season 12 premiere, and they have now revealed the full list of judges for the upcoming season.

The list includes congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Whoopi Goldberg, Chaka Khan, Robyn, Normani, Leslie Jones, Jeff Goldblum, Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Rachel Bloom, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett, and Winnie Harlow.

They’ll be rubbing elbows with judging panel regulars Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and of course, RuPaul herself.

Plenty of fans were super excited about the Drag Race reveal. One person tweeted, “Fully gay gasped at the guest judges on Drag Race S12. ROBYN?! AOC?! NORMANI?! CHAKA KHAN?! Put these pictures on my gravestone.”

Another wrote, “I wasn’t expecting a guest judge lineup to get me excited for Drag Race but it’s fucking stacked.”

Fully gay gasped at the guest judges on Drag Race S12. ROBYN?! AOC?! NORMANI?! CHAKA KHAN?! Put these pictures on my gravestone. pic.twitter.com/DplDCK9Yk2 — grant ❄️ (@urdadssidepiece) February 13, 2020

I wasn't expecting a guest judge lineup to get me excited for Drag Race but it's fucking stacked — BernieBromo (@kamilumin) February 13, 2020

Take a peek at the new trailer below. In it, Ru promises a big twist, AOC makes a contestant emotional and Jones works the runway.

The new season premieres February 28 on VH1.

