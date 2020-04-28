RuPaul’s DragCon LA 2020 Goes Virtual This Weekend

Lots of Drag Race fans (myself included) were saddened over the announcement that RuPaul’s Drag Con LA 2020 was canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Fortunately, through the magic of the internet, you now have the chance to enjoy the best of what DragCon has to offer from the comfort of your home.

This weekend, Saturday May 2 and Sunday, May 3, you can log on to WOW Presents on YouTube and check out RuPaul’s Digital Drag Con where you’ll be treated to performances, panels, Q&A sessions, merch and appearances from your favorite drag stars.

Among the queens set to appear are such luminaries as Acid Betty, Adore Delano, Alaska, Aquaria, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, Crystal, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Darienne Lake, Dida Ritz, Divina DeCampo, Honey Davenport, Jackie Cox, Jade Sotomayor, Jan, Laila McQueen, Love Connie, Madame LaQueer, Manila Luzon, Mariah Balenciaga, Mayhem Miller, Miz Cracker, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Mystique Summers, Nicky Doll, Nicole Paige Brooks, Scaredy Kat, Scarlet Envy, Shuga Cain, Sum Ting Wong, Tammie Brown, The Vivienne, Varla Jean Merman, Vinegar Strokes, Widow Von’du and Yuhua Hamasaki.

The festivities kick off both days at 12pm EST/3pm PST, so log on to WOW Presents and enjoy all of the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the live event, now made virtual.

