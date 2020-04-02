Ryan Reynolds Has Been Spending Most of His Time in Isolation Drinking

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, who have daughters James, five, Inez, three, and a seven-month-old whose name they haven’t revealed, are observing social distancing measures put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus and though they want their extended time at home to be an “educational experience” for their kids, the actor joked he’s found other distractions.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert via video link on The Late Show, he said: “We’re doing a lot of home-schooling. We’re lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we’re learning a little bit about gardening. We’re trying to make this an educational experience.

“But I’m mostly drinking.”

The Aviation Gin owner insisted he is happy to be “doing girl’s stuff” in his all-female household.

He laughed: “I do not miss masculine company at all.

“Really, most men tend to just be the architects of someone’s demise. So it’s fine. I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girls’ stuff.

“Like, I try not to push sort of gender normative ideas on my kids as they’re born, but each one as soon as they came out of the chute, they wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day.

“That’s what I’ve been doing. This morning we made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun for them.

Watch the clip from the show below.

