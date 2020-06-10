Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Are ‘Men in Kilts’

Amazing news Outlander fans! Starz has picked up a new unscripted series starring two of your favorites — Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish.
Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham is a new show created by and starring Heughan and McTavish from Sony Pictures Television.
Ordered for eight half-hour episodes, the series is a celebration of Scottish culture and history as the actors take viewers along on adventures across the country.
Sam Heughan tweeted the news saying, “SO EXCITED!!! Packed up the RV and got @grahammctavish a snack, join us for a fun filled road trip around Scotland @MenInKiltsSTARZ 🏴🥃@STARZ”
Heughan and McTavish will meet with local artisans, and visit sites where great battles took place.
Heughan and McTavish use an RV, boat and go hiking in a teaser trailer for the series which was released on Twitter Wednesday.
No premiere date has been set. Heughan portrays Jamie Fraser on Starz’s Outlander and McTavish portrays Dougal Mackenzie.
“The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they uncover while traveling through the heart of Scotland makes Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the audience,” president, original programming at Starz Christina Davis said in a statement.
“The series gives context and texture to Highland life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends,” Davis continued.
