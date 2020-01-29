Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Eye CandyCelebrity

Sam Heughan, Josh Segarra, Ed Westwick, and More Insta Snaps

By Miu von Furstenberg 11
Sam Heughan Photo via Sam Heughan / Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Sam Heughan is WORKING out, Josh Segarra shows off the goods, Ed Westwick in nature and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Matt Bomer

Related

Male Model Monday: Chad White, Devin Goda, Logan…

Red Carpet Recap: Tom Holland, Lil Nas X, Dacre Montgomery,…

Nyle DiMarco

Pietro Boselli

Related

Channing Tatum and Jessie J Are Back Together! See the Pics!

Colton Haynes, Troye Sivan, Luke Evans and More Insta Snaps

Chad White

View this post on Instagram

Balance is the key to life.

A post shared by Chad White – (@chadwhite21) on

Mehcad Brooks

Related

Meet Instagram Hottie Richie Kul

Misha Collins, Pierson Fodé, Patrick Schwarzenegger and More…

James Van Der Beek

Austin Mahone

Related

2020 SAG Awards Red Carpet: Dan Levy, Dacre Montgomery,…

Male Model Monday: Balázs Kolas, Sebastian Suave, Kacey…

View this post on Instagram

waves come. just catch another one

A post shared by @ austinmahone on

Tyler Oakley

View this post on Instagram

good morning queer people ☀️

A post shared by tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) on

Glen Powell

View this post on Instagram

H_NGM_N #TopGun

A post shared by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) on

Adam Lambert

View this post on Instagram

Backstage and Ready – OSAKA @officialqueenmusic

A post shared by ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) on

Josh Segarra

Sam Heughan

Ed Westwick

From Our Partners

  • Quote of the Day: Fka Twigs Says She Wasn’t Asked to Sing at the Grammys, Sheila E. Says Different! [OMG BLOG]
  • The International Male Movie, About the Bulgetastic Iconic Mail-Order Catalog, is Coming — TRAILER [Towleroad]
  • Benny Blanco Buys Tinder Founders Mansion [Evil Beet Gossip]
  • People Went Very Glam for the Costume Designers Guild Awards [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Had a Screaming Fight Recently, Didn’t Talk for 3 Days [Celebitchy]
  • 1.7 Million People Have Signed Petition to Have Kobe Become the New NBA Logo [Kenneth in the 212]
  • SCHITTy Horror Flick Parody: The Crows Have Eyes [Boy Culture]
You might also like More from author
X