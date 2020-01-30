Vanessa Bryant Releases First Statement Follow Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s Deaths

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, has issued her first public statement since her husband and daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash last weekend.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday evening (January 29), Vanessa thanked the millions of fans all over the world who have shown support for her family during what she called a “horrific” time.

“Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them,” Vanessa, who had been married to Kobe since 2001, wrote. “We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

She wrote: “We share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now.”

The 41-year-old retired NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people were killed Sunday morning in Southern California in a helicopter crash.

Vanessa Bryant said she felt Kobe and Gianna were lighting the way for her and three other daughters.

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way,” she wrote.

Earlier Wednesday, Vanessa Bryant changed her Instagram profile picture to one showing the basketball legend and Gianna sharing a tender moment.

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Getty Images)

The photo Bryant used for her profile picture was taken February 14, 2016, before Kobe Bryant’s final NBA All-Star Game.

