Saturday Night Live season 46 is set to begin on October 3, 2020, with the cast returning to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center and will be live.
Lorne Michaels had been considering a return during the end of season 45’s At Home episodes, where episodes would be filmed without a present studio audience for safety reasons.
Saturday Night Live aired the final live episode of its 45th season on March 7, just days before the entertainment industry was thrown asunder by the COVID-19 crisis.
In the weeks that followed, the show scrapped a planned live episode with host John Krasinski and later returned in April and May with three hostless and pre-recorded episodes, produced remotely by staff and cast members working from home.
When the show does come back, Maya Rudolph says she’s excited to reprise her role as Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, whom the SNL vet had previously impersonated before she became Joe Biden’s running mate for the 2020 Presidential Election.
“I love going to the show any excuse I can get,” Rudolph told Entertainment Weekly, shortly after Harris was announced last month. “I just didn’t really anticipate traveling during this pandemic, but if there’s anyone who can work it out I’m sure Lorne (Michaels) has some kind of invisible helicopter that can get me there.”
- Saturday Night Live to Return to the Studio, Season 46 Premiere Date Announced
- Demi Lovato Buys $7 Million Mansion As Love Nest for Her And Fiancé Max Ehrich
- Home Intruder Told Eminem He Was There to Kill Him
- Jacob Elordi and Those Kaia Gerber Dating Rumors
- Denise Richards Has Left the Building! She Leaves RHOBH After Two Seasons
- Gus Kenworthy, Henry Cavill, Tom Daley and More Insta Snaps
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Dylan Sprouse says brother Cole Sprouse is having a “very cute” quarantine with KJ Apa. [OMG BLOG]
★ Kayleigh McEnany lies her way through brutal press briefing following revelations Trump betrayed public on COVID: WATCH. [Towleroad]
★ James Cameron lists Malibu mega mansion. Check it out! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Actor Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual assault and battery in 1980s. [Curt and Frank]
★ New Order is back with its first new music in five years! Take a listen! [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Naomi Osaka is making a statement with Her US open masks. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Selena Gomez: “Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy… I don’t care.” [Celebitchy]
★ Singer Charlie Puth documented a quick change in a green room that left little to the imagination. [Boy Culture]