Saturday Night Live season 46 is set to begin on October 3, 2020, with the cast returning to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center and will be live.

Lorne Michaels had been considering a return during the end of season 45’s At Home episodes, where episodes would be filmed without a present studio audience for safety reasons.

Saturday Night Live aired the final live episode of its 45th season on March 7, just days before the entertainment industry was thrown asunder by the COVID-19 crisis.

In the weeks that followed, the show scrapped a planned live episode with host John Krasinski and later returned in April and May with three hostless and pre-recorded episodes, produced remotely by staff and cast members working from home.

When the show does come back, Maya Rudolph says she’s excited to reprise her role as Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, whom the SNL vet had previously impersonated before she became Joe Biden’s running mate for the 2020 Presidential Election.

“I love going to the show any excuse I can get,” Rudolph told Entertainment Weekly, shortly after Harris was announced last month. “I just didn’t really anticipate traveling during this pandemic, but if there’s anyone who can work it out I’m sure Lorne (Michaels) has some kind of invisible helicopter that can get me there.”