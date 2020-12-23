According to reports, Sex and the City is set to return to HBO Max for a new series. While it looks like the long-awaited third SATC film is officially not happening, Page Six reports that fans of the show can expect to see more of Carrie and friends, in the form of a new limited series.

The planned limited reboot for HBO Max will not include Kim Cattrall, following her long-running feud with Sarah Jessica Parker.

If true, Kim’s absence will not come as a surprise to longtime fans of the franchise.

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City feud

Cattrall who played the sassy and powerful Samantha Jones has been in a bitter public feud with Parker for the past few years.

In 2018, Parker expressed her condolences to Cattrall when the latter’s brother died.

At the time, Cattrall replied, “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

She also said via Instagram, “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend.”

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw, spoke to Entertainment Tonight last September about how she was interested in doing “some episodes of Sex and the City”, but “wouldn’t call it a reboot, I would call it a revisit.”

“I’d like to see where all of them are. I’m curious, the world has changed even since the movie… technology and social media.” Add to that, “sexual politics and the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up… I think Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts.”

