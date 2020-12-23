Brad Pitt to spend Christmas with Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox

Brad Pitt will spend Christmas with three of his children — daughter Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne — even as his custody battle with Angelina Jolie rages on.

According to Us Weekly, the visit will be limited to the specific window of Christmas Day. Us Weekly quoted a source as saying, “They (children) can spend the night with him on Christmas Eve.” The source then clarified that Pitt (57) and Jolie (45) “previously discussed spending the holidays as a family when they were getting along earlier this year, but plans have since changed.”

“Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for the never-ending drama. Sadly, their children are collateral damage.” the source added.

The source said the actress has become “more prickly” amid the coronavirus pandemic after being locked down in Los Angeles and unable to travel. “She wanted to do humanitarian work beyond the United States but needs permission from Brad to take the kids out of the country.”

Pitt and Jolie are locked in an interminable custody battle that has dragged on and on since they were declared legally single in April 2019. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE