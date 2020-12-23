Socialite Life
NeNe Leakes calls for a boycott of Bravo
NeNe Leakes calls for a boycott of Bravo

by
December 23, 2020
NeNe Leakes Rolling Stone Live Miami
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

In today’s QuickiesNene Leakes, Galeb Savchenko, Elena Samodanova, Vlad Kvartin, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Tekashi 6ix9ine, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

NeNe Leakes is asking her fans to join her in leaving Bravo.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum tweeted a link to the “#BoycottBravo” petition, which has already been signed by over 10,000 fans.

The petition, which was posted to Change.org, stated it’s putting the network “on notice,” alleging Bravo’s “unfair and biased treatment they have displayed towards their African American talent,” Leakes, 53, and Mariah Huq of “Married to Medicine,” specifically.

“This action by Bravo network is affirmation of systemic racism and inequality that the African American community faces and struggles with currently in society,” the petition also read.

A rep for Bravo declined to comment.

