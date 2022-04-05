Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed’s domestic violence arrest not caught on Bravo cameras

Published by

Radar Online

Shahs of Sunset fans won’t get to watch Mike Shouhed‘s arrest. Radar has learned that Bravo cameras weren’t rolling when he was locked up for domestic violence.

That doesn’t mean viewers won’t get to watch the fallout, but as for the arrest itself, sources tell us it will not be featured in the upcoming season.

Mike, 43, was taken into custody on March 27 by the Los Angeles Police Department for “intimate partner violence with injury.” The identity of the other person involved has not been revealed, but law enforcement only uses that term when there is a “visible injury” on the victim.

He was reportedly charged with corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, which is a felony. Mike is currently engaged to Paulina Ben-Cohen. It is unknown if she was involved.

Page Six was the first to report the news.

Cops responded to a call around 10 PM. The Shahs of Sunset star was taken into police custody at 1:05 AM the next morning.

After paying a $50,000 bond, Mike was released a little over five hours later.

Mega

Mike’s attorney, Alex Kessel, denies the allegations against his client. The Bravo personality is due in court on July 25.

After his arrest made headlines, Mike deactivated his Instagram — but he wasn’t so smart just hours before.

According to Page Six, the Bravo personality posted a video on Monday dancing to No Le Pegue a la Negra. In English, that translates to “Don’t Hit The Black Woman.”

Paulina’s Instagram is still up, but she hasn’t posted a photo with Mike since Valentine’s Day.

In the picture, Mike is seen with his arm around his fiancée as she smiles while cuddling him. “My forever valentine,” she captioned the festive shot.

Fans were left wondering if the duo secretly tied the knot after some noticed Mike wearing a silver band on that finger.

Mike and Paulina revealed their engagement in August 2021 following a sexting scandal that rocked Shahs of Sunset. Mike was caught sending inappropriate messages to someone other than Paulina and his denial ripped the cast apart.

Of course, his co-stars got involved and the whole thing got messy. He ended up copping to the sexting later on.

Bravo

Despite the drama, Mike and Paulina’s relationship flourished.

Radar has reached out to both parties for comment.