Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married — Inside Their Las Vegas Nuptials: Report

Published by

OK Magazine

It’s official: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly tied the knot!

The lovebirds — who went public with their relationship in February 2021 — said “I do” in a quiet Las Vegas ceremony, a new report revealed.

MEGA

According to TMZ, Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46 — who were in Las Vegas for the Grammy Awards over the weekend – got hitched in the early morning hours on Monday, April 4, shortly after the Blink-182 drummer took the award show stage on Sunday, April 3.

The enamored pair reportedly didn’t allow the Sin City venue to take any photos and instead brought their own photographer and security team, as reported by the outlet.

Sources also claimed the now-newlyweds had already obtained a marriage license, which they presented to the chapel’s owner, who served as a witness for their nuptials.

More to come…