Socialite Life
Now Reading
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married — Inside Their Las Vegas Nuptials: Report
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married — Inside Their Las Vegas Nuptials: Report

by
April 5, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married — Inside Their Las Vegas Nuptials: Report 4
Photo by MEGA

 
Published by
OK Magazine

It’s official: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly tied the knot!

The lovebirds — who went public with their relationship in February 2021 — said “I do” in a quiet Las Vegas ceremony, a new report revealed.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married — Inside Their Las Vegas Nuptials: Report 6

 

MEGA

According to TMZ, Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46 — who were in Las Vegas for the Grammy Awards over the weekend – got hitched in the early morning hours on Monday, April 4, shortly after the Blink-182 drummer took the award show stage on Sunday, April 3.

The enamored pair reportedly didn’t allow the Sin City venue to take any photos and instead brought their own photographer and security team, as reported by the outlet.

Sources also claimed the now-newlyweds had already obtained a marriage license, which they presented to the chapel’s owner, who served as a witness for their nuptials.

More to come…

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top