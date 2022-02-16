Socialite Life
Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers split one year after getting engaged: Report
Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers split one year after getting engaged: Report

by
February 16, 2022
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have thrown in the towel on their relationship.

According to In Touch, the actress, 30, and the NFL player, 38, — who went public with their relationship a year ago — have split and called off their engagement.

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” a source told the outlet of the pair’s downfall. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

One insider noted that the football player is “an independent guy,” the sources noted, adding that Rodgers “got cold feet” about his upcoming wedding to the Big Little Lies star.

“There were too many obstacles. They’re both adults and decided to part amicably,” another source told the outlet. Another insider close to the former Hollywood couple emphasized that ultimately they just “couldn’t make it work.”

