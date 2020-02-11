Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Entertainment

Stripper Genea Sky Falls 15 Feet From Pole, Keeps Twerking Despite Injuries

By Michael Prieve 1
Genea Sky

Yes, stripping can be a very dangerous job.

A Dallas stripper considers herself lucky after falling from a reported 20-foot pole at a cabaret club on Sunday — and the initial video of the fall has accrued more than 6 million views.

In the video posted to Twitter by a patron at the club, Genea Sky is seeking working the pole, maneuvering around it, when she plummets and slams head-first on to the stage — she even continued dancing.

Related

Adam Sandler, Renée Zellweger and The Farewell Win Big at…

Talking 2020 With Trixie and Katya – UNHhhh Is Back…

After the video went viral, Sky took to Instagram and posted a video detailing her current status.

“I pretty much broke my jaw and I have to have surgery,” she said. “I broke some teeth and I got a sprained ankle and I got some stitches. Aside from that, I’m good. I have no broken limbs. I walked away myself.

Her Instagram account also has a GoFundMe linked, which you can view here.

Related

Mark Wahlberg Punches Many People in First Spenser…

Merry Christmas From Socialite Life

From Our Partners

  • This restaurant in Texas puts up the funniest signs ever! [OMG BLOG]
  • Did Luke Evans and Boyfriend Rafa Olarra Go “Instagram Official?” — WATCH [Towleroad]
  • Multiple Celebs Left Out Of Oscars Memoriam Tribute! [Evil Beet Gossip]
  • Should We Take a Closer Look at Some of the Oscar Jewels? [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Camila Morrone Was Leo DiCaprio’s Official Oscar Date, Dreams Come True [Celebitchy]
  • Serena Williams Lost a Fed Cup Singles Match for the First Time Ever! [Kenneth in the 212]
  • Historical Diary Contains Early Example Of Homosexual Tolerance [Boy Culture]

New in the SL Shop

Related

Chinese Deep Fake App Zao Turns You Into a Celebrity, but…

The Week in Drag – Emmy Love for Mama Ru, Iconic…

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.

You might also like More from author
X