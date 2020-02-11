Stripper Genea Sky Falls 15 Feet From Pole, Keeps Twerking Despite Injuries

Yes, stripping can be a very dangerous job.
A Dallas stripper considers herself lucky after falling from a reported 20-foot pole at a cabaret club on Sunday — and the initial video of the fall has accrued more than 6 million views.
In the video posted to Twitter by a patron at the club, Genea Sky is seeking working the pole, maneuvering around it, when she plummets and slams head-first on to the stage — she even continued dancing.
After the video went viral, Sky took to Instagram and posted a video detailing her current status.
“I pretty much broke my jaw and I have to have surgery,” she said. “I broke some teeth and I got a sprained ankle and I got some stitches. Aside from that, I’m good. I have no broken limbs. I walked away myself.
Her Instagram account also has a GoFundMe linked, which you can view here.
