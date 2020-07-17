Singer and reality star, Tamar Braxton, has been reportedly rushed to the hospital followed a possible suicide attempt.
According to The Blast, the singer, 42, was found by her boyfriend David Adefeso at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Los Angeles, California – where the couple was staying.
He found her unresponsive. He called 911 to report that Tamar had been drinking and taking an unknown amount of prescription pills.
Reportedly, “ambulances arrived at the hotel and have transported the reality star to California hospital in Downtown L.A.” LAPD reportedly confirmed that they received a call around 9:45 P.M. in regard to a 43-year-old female who had a medical emergency listed as a “possible overdose.”
A spokesperson for the Braxton Family Values star also told the publication: “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day – more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”
Tamar and David were set to go live on YouTube on Thursday night for their weekly show Coupled & Quarantined, but a message posted on their page read: “Hello Ya’ll Unfortunately, Your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (Don’t worry it’s not Covid).”
“We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better. so sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. we’ll make it up to you next week.”
If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.
