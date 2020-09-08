Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend David Adefeso Files Restraining Order Against Her

This story just took an unexpected turn. TMZ is reporting David Adefeso has filed for a restraining order today September 08, 2020, against Tamar Braxton.

It is unclear what he’s alleging Tamar has done, but TMZ notes that David is seeking to “prevent” domestic violence.

The court has yet to approve his request.

Singer Tamar Braxton attends the Def Jam Celebrates NBA All Star Weekend at Milk Studios in Hollywood With Performances by 2 Chainz, Fabolous & Jadakiss, Presented by Patron Tequila at Milk Studios on February 16, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Def Jam )

Last month, Braxton credited Adefeso with saving her life after discovering her in their home “lifeless” in an emotional Instagram post.

She was rushed to the hospital on July 16, after according to multiple reports, the Braxton Family Values star was found unresponsive by Adefeso at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles, where they were staying.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 02: (L-R) David Adefeso and Tamar Braxton are seen as We TV celebrates the premiere of “Braxton Family Values” at Doheny Room on April 02, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv )

She was then transferred to a hospital facility in Los Angeles to receive more specialized mental health treatment from top specialists.

Braxton had sent WeTV executives a letter claiming that they made her want to end her life because of the turmoil that they caused her family in July.

Tamar Braxton visits BET’s ‘106 & Park’ at BET Studios on February 13, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET)

She detailed in the letter obtained by Page Six:

“We fight with each other, we betray each other, and now we’re physically assaulting each other — all happening because your show [Braxton Family Values] has chosen to show the absolute worst side of a strong, independent and successful African American family; a show that I created to showcase a strong Black Family as a beacon of hope for all the young black girls and boys out there; instead you coached and cajoled us into finding the worst in each other.”

Braxton is no longer working with WE tv following her recent hospitalization. In a statement to ET, the network, which worked with the reality star on Braxton Family Values and the upcoming Get Ya Life!, said it would “honor her request to end all future work for the network.”