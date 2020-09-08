This story just took an unexpected turn. TMZ is reporting David Adefeso has filed for a restraining order today September 08, 2020, against Tamar Braxton.
It is unclear what he’s alleging Tamar has done, but TMZ notes that David is seeking to “prevent” domestic violence.
The court has yet to approve his request.
Last month, Braxton credited Adefeso with saving her life after discovering her in their home “lifeless” in an emotional Instagram post.
She was rushed to the hospital on July 16, after according to multiple reports, the Braxton Family Values star was found unresponsive by Adefeso at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles, where they were staying.
She was then transferred to a hospital facility in Los Angeles to receive more specialized mental health treatment from top specialists.
Braxton had sent WeTV executives a letter claiming that they made her want to end her life because of the turmoil that they caused her family in July.
She detailed in the letter obtained by Page Six:
“We fight with each other, we betray each other, and now we’re physically assaulting each other — all happening because your show [Braxton Family Values] has chosen to show the absolute worst side of a strong, independent and successful African American family; a show that I created to showcase a strong Black Family as a beacon of hope for all the young black girls and boys out there; instead you coached and cajoled us into finding the worst in each other.”
Braxton is no longer working with WE tv following her recent hospitalization. In a statement to ET, the network, which worked with the reality star on Braxton Family Values and the upcoming Get Ya Life!, said it would “honor her request to end all future work for the network.”
THE LATEST
- Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend David Adefeso Files Restraining Order Against Her
- Armie Hammer and Lily James Star in the Netflix Remake of Rebecca – WATCH
- Derek Hough to ‘Replace’ Len Goodman As a Judge on Dancing With the Stars
- David and Victoria Beckham Reportedly Caught Coronavirus in LA Earlier This Year, Thought They Were Super Spreaders
- Prince Harry and Megan Markle Repay Taxpayers $3M Frogmore Renovation Bill
- Meet the Queens of Drag Race Holland, Henry Cavill’s Bond Chances, Ethan Is Supreme, Cardi B, Tom Cruise, and More
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Pillsbury Toaster Strudel introduces limited-edition Mean Girls toaster strudel with pink icing! [OMG BLOG]
★ Enjoy a little international twerking from these global GoGo boys! [Towleroad]
★ Ken Jennings is joining Jeopardy, return date announced! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has already completed filming! [Curt and Frank]
★ Welcome to the Watt Family Shed. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ That time Cher and Paul Stanley truly embraced denim. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Armie Hammer was seen out and looking coupled-up with Rumer Willis in LA! [Celebitchy]
★ Mister Rogers widow Joanne lets Donald Trump have it! [Boy Culture]