Socialite Life
Now Reading
Taylor Swift Releasing Surprise Album ‘Folklore’ Tonight at Midnight
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Taylor Swift Releasing Surprise Album ‘Folklore’ Tonight at Midnight

by
July 23, 2020
Taylor Swift TIME 100 Gala 2019 - Dinner
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

At least we know that Taylor Swift has kept herself busy during quarantine. Swift is releasing a full new album called folklore, and it’s out tonight at midnight on July 24.

In a social media posts, Swift explained that the album is the result of many of her plans for 2020, like her tour, were scrapped due to the pandemic.

In lockdown, she wrote the new album’s songs in isolation, collaborating with Aaron Dessner of the National, Bon Iver, William Bowery and Jack Antonoff.

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen,” Taylor revealed after a series of black-and-white forest photos on Instagram. “And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into.”

She described the album as “entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears and musings into… Before this year, I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect time,’ but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.”

Swift wrote, “Before this year I probably would have overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.”

View this post on Instagram

Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much ♥️

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

The full folklore track list

  1. the 1
  2. cardigan
  3. the last great american dynasty
  4. exile (featuring bon iver)
  5. my tears ricochet
  6. mirrorball
  7. seven
  8. august
  9. this is me trying
  10. illicit affairs
  11. mad woman
  12. epiphany
  13. betty
  14. peace
  15. hoax
  16. bonus track: the lakes

The music video for her first single, “Cardigan,” drops tonight, written and directed by Swift herself.

CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES

🏳️‍🌈 TikTok User and U.S. Marine Timothy Byrnes Has a Message for You Anti-Makers

🏳️‍🌈 Panera Bread Karen Refuses to Wear Mask Because Pants Don’t Stop Farts So Why Bother?

🏳️‍🌈 Grocery Store Aisle Karen Declares “I Command You in Jesus Christ’s Name to Get Off This Aisle”

🏳️‍🌈 Measuring Tape Karen Goes Ballistic Over Social Distancing at Lake — WATCH

🏳️‍🌈 Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson Accused of Sexual Harassment

🏳️‍🌈 Urinating Karen Pees in Verizon Store After Refusing to Wear a Mask

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ These Russian wedding photos are Photoshop FAILS in the best way possible. [OMG BLOG]

★ GOP Rep. Ted Yoho denies calling AOC a “fucking bitch” on the U.S. Capitol Steps in “apology” over his “abrupt manner.” [Towleroad]

Madonna has revealed she was hit with a one million dollar fine by the Russian government. [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Hunky TikTok User and U.S. Marine Timothy Byrnes has a message for the anti-makers. [Curt and Frank]

★ 24 Facts about Tony Randall‘s controversial sitcom “Love, Sydney.” [Kenneth in the 212]

Cher at the Oscars! No, not the time you’re thinking of. [Go Fug Yourself]

Patricia Heaton got sober at 60: Women who drink moderately can become alcoholics. [Celebitchy]

★ Legendary NYC Hell’s Kitchen gay bar Therapy has probably served its last drink. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X