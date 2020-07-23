At least we know that Taylor Swift has kept herself busy during quarantine. Swift is releasing a full new album called folklore, and it’s out tonight at midnight on July 24.

In a social media posts, Swift explained that the album is the result of many of her plans for 2020, like her tour, were scrapped due to the pandemic.

In lockdown, she wrote the new album’s songs in isolation, collaborating with Aaron Dessner of the National, Bon Iver, William Bowery and Jack Antonoff.

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen,” Taylor revealed after a series of black-and-white forest photos on Instagram. “And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into.”

She described the album as “entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears and musings into… Before this year, I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect time,’ but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.”

The full folklore track list

the 1 cardigan the last great american dynasty exile (featuring bon iver) my tears ricochet mirrorball seven august this is me trying illicit affairs mad woman epiphany betty peace hoax bonus track: the lakes

The music video for her first single, “Cardigan,” drops tonight, written and directed by Swift herself.