The 15 Best Dressed Men of the Year 2019 — PHOTOS

2019 is nearing its end and the men of Hollywood have thoroughly impressed us with their smart, sharp style moments that could inspire any guy to step up his wardrobe game.

From the most daring formal trends to hit a red carpet (who could forget the harness trend), to the most elegant. The best dressed men this year schooled us in textural play, the art of layering, and the importance of a proper-fitting garment.

Here are our favorite looks from each of the men who made our list.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Darren Criss

Darren Criss arrives at the 25th Annual Screen Actors¬†Guild Awards at the The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Henry Golding

Actor Henry Golding arrives for the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 27, 2019. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Michael B Jordan

Michael B Jordan attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer attends the 6th annual Gold Meets Golden party hosted by Nicole Kidman and Nadia Comaneci at The House on Sunset on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Rami Malek

Rami Malek poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 10, 2019. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Idris Elba

Idris Elba arrives at the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” at Dolby Theatre on July 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Sam Heughan

Sam Heughan attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jason Momoa

Jason Mamoa attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves attends the “John Wick: Chapter 3” special screening at The Ham Yard Hotel on May 03, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan attends Gucci’s celebration of the Release of Paige Powell In LA on May 16, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Gucci)

Donald Glover

Donald Glover attends the premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet attends “The King” red carpet during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 02, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Billy Porter

Billy Porter attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

