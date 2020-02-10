Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


FashionCelebrity

The 2020 Academy Awards Red Carpet: The Men

By Michael Prieve 14
The 2020 Academy Awards Red Carpet: The Men

The men of Hollywood brought their handsome to the 2020 Oscars red carpet last night (February 09, 2020).

Brad Pitt, Rami Malek, and Timothée Chalamet looked as dashing as ever as they walked the carpet. Sadly, a few guys Bradley Cooper skipped the red carpet altogether.

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Rami Malek attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Timoth√©e ChalametTimoth√©e Chalamet attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Related

The 2020 Academy Awards 10 Best Dressed: Cynthia Erivo,…

Red Carpet Recap: Matt Bomer, Tyler Cameron, Lil Nas X,…

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Brad Pitt attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Launch the gallery below by clicking any of the images to see more red carpet highlights the 2020 Academy Awards.

Related

Red Carpet Recap: Sam Heughan, Conrad Ricamora, Sean Combs,…

Billie Eilish Will Perform at the 2020 Oscars

From Our Partners

  • This restaurant in Texas puts up the funniest signs ever! [OMG BLOG]
  • Did Luke Evans and Boyfriend Rafa Olarra Go “Instagram Official?” — WATCH [Towleroad]
  • Multiple Celebs Left Out Of Oscars Memoriam Tribute! [Evil Beet Gossip]
  • Should We Take a Closer Look at Some of the Oscar Jewels? [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Camila Morrone Was Leo DiCaprio’s Official Oscar Date, Dreams Come True [Celebitchy]
  • Serena Williams Lost a Fed Cup Singles Match for the First Time Ever! [Kenneth in the 212]
  • Historical Diary Contains Early Example Of Homosexual Tolerance [Boy Culture]
You might also like More from author
X