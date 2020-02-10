The 2020 Academy Awards Red Carpet: The Men

The men of Hollywood brought their handsome to the 2020 Oscars red carpet last night (February 09, 2020).
Brad Pitt, Rami Malek, and Timothée Chalamet looked as dashing as ever as they walked the carpet. Sadly, a few guys Bradley Cooper skipped the red carpet altogether.
Launch the gallery below by clicking any of the images to see more red carpet highlights the 2020 Academy Awards.
