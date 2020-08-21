Socialite Life
The Boys in the Band Premiere Date and First Photos Revealed
The Boys in the Band Premiere Date and First Photos Revealed

August 21, 2020
The Boys in the Band
Photo via Netflix

Netflix has unveiled the first The Boys in the Band movie images from the upcoming adaptation, also announcing that it’ll be released on September 30th.

Based on the Broadway play of the same name by Mart Crowley, the story revolves around a group of gay friends who reunite to celebrate one of their birthdays, only to have their evening upended when the host’s potentially closeted roommate shows up uninvited.

Curt and Frank has the photos and full story and which you can read here.

