The Boys in the Band Premiere Date and First Photos Revealed

Netflix has unveiled the first The Boys in the Band movie images from the upcoming adaptation, also announcing that it’ll be released on September 30th.

Based on the Broadway play of the same name by Mart Crowley, the story revolves around a group of gay friends who reunite to celebrate one of their birthdays, only to have their evening upended when the host’s potentially closeted roommate shows up uninvited.

