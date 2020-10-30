This is The Five, our run down five things that make us laugh or smile, are passionate about, are obsessed with, can’t wait for, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little (or a lot of) shade.

Today in the Five, a group photo, weekend vibes, baby trump, missing EarPods and a basketball violation.

ONE

Group pic!

Well done!

TWO

Weekend Vibes

Yes! This pup has got it right!

THREE

Baby Trump

.@realdonaldtrump releases more footage from his 60 Minutes interview… pic.twitter.com/4KVo9PiPTH — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) October 24, 2020

Hilarious, yet terrifying.

FOUR

Missing EarPods

That is one musical doggy.

FIVE

Basketball Violation

Have a good day pic.twitter.com/KN4G4NUz2r — 死 (@itscaesar__) October 26, 2020

Yeah, that had to hurt.