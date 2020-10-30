Socialite Life

The Five — A Group Photo, Weekend Vibes, Baby Trump, Missing EarPods and a Basketball Violation

by
October 30, 2020
Dog group photo

This is The Five, our run down five things that make us laugh or smile, are passionate about, are obsessed with, can’t wait for, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little (or a lot of) shade.

Today in the Five, a group photo, weekend vibes, baby trump, missing EarPods and a basketball violation.

ONE

Group pic!

Well done!

TWO

Weekend Vibes

Yes! This pup has got it right!

THREE

Baby Trump

Hilarious, yet terrifying.

FOUR

Missing EarPods

That is one musical doggy.

FIVE

Basketball Violation

Yeah, that had to hurt.

The Five — A Group Photo, Weekend Vibes, Baby Trump, Missing EarPods and a Basketball Violation

