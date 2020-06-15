Socialite Life
The Five — Adam Lambert & Queen, 'Glee,' How to Lincoln, Black Lives Matter, and Cheyenne Jackson
June 15, 2020

The Five — Adam Lambert & Queen, 'Glee,' How to Lincoln, Black Lives Matter, and Cheyenne Jackson

June 15, 2020
This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring Adam Lambert & Queen arrive on Netflix, Glee foreshadowed the future, Sarah Cooper‘s “How to Lincoln,” a powerful moment from a London Black Lives Matter protest, and Cheyenne Jackson and his little zen master.

ONE: Adam Lambert & Queen Arrive on Netflix

If you haven’t had a chance to watch the documentary that chronicles how Adam Lambert went from American Idol contestant and pop star to the frontman of one rock music’s most prolific groups years after original singer Freddie Mercury passed away. It is a must-watch and now it’s available on Netflix!

TWO: Glee Totally Foreshadowed the Future

Kind of creepy.

THREE: How to Lincoln

Take one and take two from Sarah Cooper.

FOUR: A Powerful Moment from a London Black Lives Matter Protest

Patrick Hutchinson, who was pictured carrying a protester to safety, says he and his friends acted on instinct.

FIVE: Cheyenne Jackson and his little zen master.

Too cute.

