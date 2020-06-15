This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.
Today in The Five, we are featuring Adam Lambert & Queen arrive on Netflix, Glee foreshadowed the future, Sarah Cooper‘s “How to Lincoln,” a powerful moment from a London Black Lives Matter protest, and Cheyenne Jackson and his little zen master.
ONE: Adam Lambert & Queen Arrive on Netflix
If you haven’t had a chance to watch the documentary that chronicles how Adam Lambert went from American Idol contestant and pop star to the frontman of one rock music’s most prolific groups years after original singer Freddie Mercury passed away. It is a must-watch and now it’s available on Netflix!
TWO: Glee Totally Foreshadowed the Future
Kind of creepy.
THREE: How to Lincoln
Take one and take two from Sarah Cooper.
FOUR: A Powerful Moment from a London Black Lives Matter Protest
Patrick Hutchinson, who was pictured carrying a protester to safety, says he and his friends acted on instinct.
FIVE: Cheyenne Jackson and his little zen master.
Too cute.
THE LATEST
- The Five — Adam Lambert & Queen, ‘Glee,’ How to Lincoln, Black Lives Matter, and Cheyenne Jackson
- Brian Austin Green Spotted With Courtney Stodden! Let the Dating Rumors Begin
- 2020 Oscars Pushed Back by Two Months Due to Coronavirus
- IRL Roundup: LGBTQ Employee Civil Rights, Mary Trump, San Francisco PD and More
- Kanye West Is Expanding Yeezy to Include Beauty, Skincare and Perfume Products
- Barbra Streisand Gifts George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Disney Stock
- All Black Lives Matter Protests Draw Massive Crowds Across the United States
- Beyoncé Writes Open Letter Calling for Charges in Breonna Taylor Case