The Five — Adam Lambert & Queen, ‘Glee,’ How to Lincoln, Black Lives Matter, and Cheyenne Jackson

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring Adam Lambert & Queen arrive on Netflix, Glee foreshadowed the future, Sarah Cooper‘s “How to Lincoln,” a powerful moment from a London Black Lives Matter protest, and Cheyenne Jackson and his little zen master.

ONE: Adam Lambert & Queen Arrive on Netflix

If you haven’t had a chance to watch the documentary that chronicles how Adam Lambert went from American Idol contestant and pop star to the frontman of one rock music’s most prolific groups years after original singer Freddie Mercury passed away. It is a must-watch and now it’s available on Netflix!

TWO: Glee Totally Foreshadowed the Future

Kind of creepy.

THREE: How to Lincoln

Take one and take two from Sarah Cooper.

How to Lincoln pic.twitter.com/zerw0PVs9x — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 14, 2020

How to Lincoln take 2 for the people in the back pic.twitter.com/bpIkhocs60 — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 14, 2020

FOUR: A Powerful Moment from a London Black Lives Matter Protest

Patrick Hutchinson, who was pictured carrying a protester to safety, says he and his friends acted on instinct.

What an absolutely top bloke. Solid in so many ways. A hero? Yup. pic.twitter.com/pMwAp0d9rO — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) June 14, 2020

FIVE: Cheyenne Jackson and his little zen master.

Too cute.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS