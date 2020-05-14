The Five — ‘Avatar’ Sequel, ‘Eat It,” Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lea Michele, and Puppies

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, or are truly obsessed with!
Today in The Five, we are featuring an Avatar sequel set photo, a blonde Arie Luyendyk Jr., comedian’s sing “Eat It,” Lea Michele bares her belly and puppies!
1 Avatar sequels look like fun shoots!
A photograph of Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis was tweeted by the Avatar Twitter account on Wednesday showing the two actors swimming in water gear alongside returning cast members Zoë Saldana and Sam Worthington.
2 A Blonde Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. debuted his new platinum blonde hairstyle. Hmm. It’s a vibe, but I’m not sure what vibe it is?
3 Your Favorite Comedian’s Sing “Eat It”
All the comedians, plus Bryan Cranston, come together to sing “Weird Al” Yankovic‘s iconic food-obsessed 1984 hit “Eat It” to raise money for the family empowering organization LIFT during the The Mr. Show “Kidz With Beardz” Presents: Come Join Our Zoomtacular Annual Business Call! Event For Charity.
4 Lea Michele Bares Her Belly
Yep, there is definitely a bun in Lea Michele‘s oven.
5 Puppies!
Cute overload is an understatement!
