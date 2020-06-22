The Five — ‘Floor Is Lava,” Monkey Eats a Banana, Trump Drinks Water, AC2’s Sons and Henry Winkler More

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.
Today in The Five, we are featuring the ridiculous Floor Is Lava, a monkey eating a banana minus the stringy bits, Trump drinks water (ooooh), Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen‘s sons “meet,” and Henry Winkler has some fun with Donald Trump.
ONE: Floor Is Lava
It’s so ridiculous that it’s binge-worthy.
TWO: Monkey Eats a Banana
He’s not that into the stringy bits.
THREE: Trump Drinks Water
And the crowd loses it’s shit!
FOUR: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’s Sons Finally “Meet”
Andy Cohen’s son Benjamin and Anderson Cooper’s newborn son Wyatt have an adorable virtual meet and greet to talk about their future friendship.
FIVE: “One Hand”
Henry Winkler has some fun at Donald Trump’s expense.
