Socialite Life

The Five — I May Destroy You, Elmo, Witches & the Amish Join the fight, French Trolls, a Little Doc and a Surprise for Mom

by
June 6, 2020
Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You
Photo via HBO

This is The Five, the weekend edition. We are running down five things that we are passionate about, bring levity to our day or are truly inspirational.

Today in The Five, we are featuring Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You, Elmo, Witches & the Amish join the fight, French trolls, a little doc, and surprise mom!

ONE: I May Destroy You

Michaela Coel writes and stars in the show – a vibrant, entertaining London-set drama with a ferocious intensity. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry and hopefully you’ll discuss.

TWO: This is pretty epic

Credit to @vantaeotsvn

THREE: France Trolls the Cops Police the Marches

FOUR: What’s Up Little Doc

I mean…

FIVE: Surprise Mom!

These videos always get me.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

WATCH: Twister Gets the HONEST TRAILERS Treatment [OMG BLOG]
D.C. Mayor Trolls Trump with Massive Black Lives Matter Mural Near White House, Renames Street: VIDEO [Towleroad]
Magic Johnson Shares Sweet Post for Son EJ’s Birthday [Evil Beet Gossip]
Michael Cimino Opens Up About How His Gay Cousin Inspired Love, Victor [Kenneth in the 212]
Remember THIS Nonsensical Hell Farce?!? [Go Fug Yourself]
“Toxic” Prince Andrew’s Comeback to Royal Life Isn’t Happening, Royal Sources Say [Celebitchy]
Remembering Breonna Taylor 7 Weeks After Her Senseless Killing — On Her Birthday [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X