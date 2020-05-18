Socialite Life
Now Reading
The Five — John Krasinski, Tommy Dorfman, Fun Dad, Balloon Puppy and Dolly Parton
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

The Five — John Krasinski, Tommy Dorfman, Fun Dad, Balloon Puppy and Dolly Parton

by
May 18, 2020
John Krasinski

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, or are truly obsessed with!

Today in The Five, we are featuring John Krasinski welling up, Tommy Dorfman making banana pudding, a fun dad, a balloon puppy and Dolly Parton serenading us all.

ONE: We Don’t Deserve John Krasinski

John Krasinski fights back tears as he says goodbye to Some Good News. For now.

TWO: Tommy Dorfman Makes Banana Pudding

This is definitely something…

THREE: Talk About a Fun Dad

We’re taking the garbage out. It’s time to put on your costume.

FOUR: Balloon Puppy

I mean…go out and get a puppy now!

FIVE: Dolly Parton Serenades Us All

Dolly sings “Try” and you’ll try not to shed a tear while watching her sing.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Reno Gold Wants to Make Sure You Know How He Stretches…. Okay! [OMG BLOG]
Here’s Walking Dead Actor Daniel Newman’s Phone Number: He’s Waiting for Your Text — WATCH [Towleroad]
Rooney Mara Pregnant with Joaquin Phoenix‘s Child [Evil Beet Gossip]
Bjork. Never Forget. [Go Fug Yourself]
Michael Buble’s Wife Luisana Claims They Got Death Threats After That ‘Elbow’ Video [Celebitchy]
What Is Tommy Paul Doing With That Hammer? [Kenneth in the 212]
Italian actor Massimo Giroti Was Once Handsome Man [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X