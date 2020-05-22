The Five Friday Music Edition: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, The Weeknd & Doja Cat, Carly Rae Jepsen, Billy Idol, and Nicholas Britell feat. Kendall Roy

Typically, The Five is our weekday list that consists of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, are truly obsessed with, or are worthy of a little shade!
Since Friday is new music release day, starting today, The Five on Fridays will be listing our five favorite new songs of the week.
Today in The Five, we are featuring:
ONE: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
The highly anticipated “Rain on Me” is here and it does not disappoint!
TWO: The Weeknd featuring Doja Cat — “In Your Eyes” Remix
Just plain fun.
THREE: Carly Rae Jepsen — “This Love Isn’t Crazy”
Carly always makes us want to dance!
FOUR: Billy Idol, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots — “Dancing With Myself”
Talk about the perfect quarantine song.
FIVE: Nicholas Britell feat. Kendall Roy — “L to the OG”
Yes, it is an awful wrap, but it is brilliant at the same time.
