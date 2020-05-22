Socialite Life
Now Reading
The Five Friday Music Edition: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, The Weeknd & Doja Cat, Carly Rae Jepsen, Billy Idol, and Nicholas Britell feat. Kendall Roy
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

The Five Friday Music Edition: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, The Weeknd & Doja Cat, Carly Rae Jepsen, Billy Idol, and Nicholas Britell feat. Kendall Roy

by
May 22, 2020
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande's Rain on Me

Typically, The Five is our weekday list that consists of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, are truly obsessed with, or are worthy of a little shade!

Since Friday is new music release day, starting today, The Five on Fridays will be listing our five favorite new songs of the week.

Today in The Five, we are featuring:

ONE: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

The highly anticipated “Rain on Me” is here and it does not disappoint!

TWO: The Weeknd featuring Doja Cat — “In Your Eyes” Remix

Just plain fun.

THREE: Carly Rae Jepsen — “This Love Isn’t Crazy”

Carly always makes us want to dance!

See Also
Drake 2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Drake Scores Another Number 1 Song With “Tootsie Slide”

FOUR: Billy Idol, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots — “Dancing With Myself”

Talk about the perfect quarantine song.

FIVE: Nicholas Britell feat. Kendall Roy — “L to the OG”

Yes, it is an awful wrap, but it is brilliant at the same time.

SL’S POP MUSIC PLAYLIST

loading videos
Loading Videos...

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

WATCH: The Showgirls Documentary We’ve Been Waiting for Is Almost Here [OMG BLOG]
HBO Unveils Trailer for Powerful David France Documentary on Chechnya’s Detention, Torture of LGBTQ People: WATCH [Towleroad]
Cavallari and Cutler Selling Massive Tennessee Home [Evil Beet Gossip]
Ready for Some Good Viral Laughs? [Kenneth in the 212]
Janelle Monae’s Vanity Fair Shoot Happened Over Zoom [Go Fug Yourself]
Kendall Jenner Had to Pay Back $90K From Her Fyre Festival Instagram Promotion [Celebitchy]
How Much Longer Will We Have Gay Celebrities Who Are And Aren’t? [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X