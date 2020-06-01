Socialite Life
The Five — Powerful and Peaceful Protesting Moments
by
June 1, 2020
A powerful protesting moment
Photo via Twitter

This is The Five, which is typically our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, are truly obsessed with, or are worthy of a little shade!

However, today in The Five, we are featuring powerful and peaceful protesting moments from this past weekend.

ONE: Unity and listening will get us far.

TWO: Black Lives Matter

THREE: Black Hopes Matter

FOUR: Black Views Matter

FIVE: Black People Matter

