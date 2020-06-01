This is The Five, which is typically our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, are truly obsessed with, or are worthy of a little shade!
However, today in The Five, we are featuring powerful and peaceful protesting moments from this past weekend.
ONE: Unity and listening will get us far.
TWO: Black Lives Matter
THREE: Black Hopes Matter
FOUR: Black Views Matter
FIVE: Black People Matter
THE LATEST
- The Five — Powerful and Peaceful Protesting Moments
- John Legend Doesn’t Speak to Kanye West Anymore. Hashtag Blessed
- Let’s Kiki About the Season 12 Finale of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
- Garrett Clayton Shows Some Skin While Skateboarding — SL Photo Flashback
- Grimes and Elon Musk Reveal Baby X Æ a-12’S Nickname
- David and Victoria Beckham Want to Build Underground Escape Tunnel at Home
- YouTube Douche Jake Paul Denies Claims He Was Looting During Arizona Protests
- Ariana Grande, Halsey, Nick Cannon, Timothée Chalamet, and More Celebs Took to the Streets in Protest of George Floyd’s Death
FROM OUR PARTNERS
The Pants Movie Premiered 15 Years Ago, and Look At All These Baby Faces We Know and Love [Go Fug Yourself]
Tags