The Five — Powerful and Peaceful Protesting Moments

This is The Five, which is typically our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, are truly obsessed with, or are worthy of a little shade!

However, today in The Five, we are featuring powerful and peaceful protesting moments from this past weekend.

ONE: Unity and listening will get us far.

El Paso police officers just defused the situation by taking a knee with protesters. pic.twitter.com/nZo3jZjqDl — Bob Moore (@BobMooreNews) June 1, 2020

TWO: Black Lives Matter

Incredibly powerful image in Des Moines tonight as law enforcement takes a knee with peaceful protesters downtown. pic.twitter.com/GmG5nRsseJ — Amber Alexander (@AmberAwx) June 1, 2020

THREE: Black Hopes Matter

FOUR: Black Views Matter

FIVE: Black People Matter

Boston 25 News reporter @DrewKaredes captured this powerful moment in #Boston on Sunday when those protesting the death of #GeorgeFloyd held an eight-minute-long moment of silence in Floyd's honor. #boston25 #GeorgeFloydprotests #bostonprotests



STORY: https://t.co/Fvt73dtUCO pic.twitter.com/ma6phUrNTL — Boston 25 News (@boston25) May 31, 2020

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS