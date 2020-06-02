The Five — Supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement, Keedron Bryant, a Baby Moose, Andy Harris, and the Hummingbird Whisperer

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are passionate about, bring levity to our day, or are truly inspirational.

Today in The Five, we are featuring where to donate to support the Black Lives Matter movement, Keedron Bryant inspiring protest song, baby moose chimes, Andy Harris gives us a twist on Donald Trump and the hummingbird whisperer.

ONE: Where to Donate to Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

Minnesota Freedom Fund

George Floyd Memorial Fund

I Run With Maud

Black Visions Collective

Reclaim the Block

Campaign Zero

Communities United Against Police Brutality

Black Lives Matter

NAACP Legal Defense Fund

American Civil Liberties Union

TWO: What An Amazing Young Man

Keedron Bryant, a 12-year-old gospel singer, went viral after performing a protest song he wrote in response to the police killing of George Floyd.

THREE: Baby Moose Chimes!

We all could use some cute.

FOUR: Andy Harris’ President Palpatine Speech

Still scary as hell, but in a more humorous way.

FIVE: The Hummingbird Whisperer

This one is for my mom. She loves hummingbirds.

