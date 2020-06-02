Socialite Life
Now Reading
The Five — Supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement, Keedron Bryant, a Baby Moose, Andy Harris, and the Hummingbird Whisperer
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

The Five — Supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement, Keedron Bryant, a Baby Moose, Andy Harris, and the Hummingbird Whisperer

by
June 2, 2020
Black Lives Matter

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are passionate about, bring levity to our day, or are truly inspirational.

Today in The Five, we are featuring where to donate to support the Black Lives Matter movement, Keedron Bryant inspiring protest song, baby moose chimes, Andy Harris gives us a twist on Donald Trump and the hummingbird whisperer.

ONE: Where to Donate to Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

Minnesota Freedom Fund

George Floyd Memorial Fund

I Run With Maud

Black Visions Collective

Reclaim the Block

Campaign Zero

Communities United Against Police Brutality

Black Lives Matter

NAACP Legal Defense Fund

American Civil Liberties Union

TWO: What An Amazing Young Man

Keedron Bryant, a 12-year-old gospel singer, went viral after performing a protest song he wrote in response to the police killing of George Floyd.

See Also
Baby Shark
Baby Shark Returns With New Song to Remind You to Wash Your Hands During Coronavirus Pandemic

View this post on Instagram

I want to share parts of the conversations I’ve had with friends over the past couple days about the footage of George Floyd dying face down on the street under the knee of a police officer in Minnesota.⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ The first is an email from a middle-aged African American businessman.⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ “Dude I gotta tell you the George Floyd incident in Minnesota hurt. I cried when I saw that video. It broke me down. The ‘knee on the neck’ is a metaphor for how the system so cavalierly holds black folks down, ignoring the cries for help. People don’t care. Truly tragic.”⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ Another friend of mine used the powerful song that went viral from 12-year-old Keedron Bryant to describe the frustrations he was feeling.⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ The circumstances of my friend and Keedron may be different, but their anguish is the same. It’s shared by me and millions of others.⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ It’s natural to wish for life “to just get back to normal” as a pandemic and economic crisis upend everything around us. But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly “normal” – whether it’s while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park.⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ This shouldn’t be “normal” in 2020 America. It can’t be “normal.” If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better.⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ It will fall mainly on the officials of Minnesota to ensure that the circumstances surrounding George Floyd’s death are investigated thoroughly and that justice is ultimately done. But it falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station – including the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day – to work together to create a “new normal” in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts.

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on

THREE: Baby Moose Chimes!

We all could use some cute.

FOUR: Andy Harris’ President Palpatine Speech

Still scary as hell, but in a more humorous way.

FIVE: The Hummingbird Whisperer

This one is for my mom. She loves hummingbirds.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

OMG, These New Costumes by the Cheap Cosplay Guy Are Genius [OMG BLOG]
NFL Player’s Encounter with White Elderly Woman Goes Viral: ‘I Just Want You to Know You Matter to Me’ — WATCH [Towleroad]
Sharon Stone Give Instructions on Creating a Safe Room in IG Video [Evil Beet Gossip]
I Never Once Understood the Fascination With Britney [Sic] Spears, Until THIS [Kenneth in the 212]
One Thing We Can Always Count On: Ben Affleck WILL Go To Dunkin Donuts [Go Fug Yourself]
Nip/Tuck Star Kelly Carlson Explains Why She Gave Up Her Acting Career [Celebitchy]
Beyoncé Calls Out the Inaction on the Murders of Black Men by Police Officers [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X