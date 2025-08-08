The Golden Girls go glam in a limited-edition capsule and store takeover

Picture it: Brooklyn, 2025. Cult-favorite fashion brand Zero Waste Daniel (ZWD) is turning its flagship store into a Miami-inspired wonderland, complete with cheesecake sweatshirts, banana-leaf bombers, and bold tributes to four of television’s most beloved women.

In honor of the 40th anniversary of The Golden Girls – which you can watch (and relive) on Hulu, ZWD has partnered with Disney Entertainment Television to launch a limited-edition capsule collection and an immersive in-store takeover that reimagines the sitcom’s iconic flair through the sustainable, heart-forward lens of designer Daniel Silverstein.

Photo Credit: Bobby Pache

The Golden Girls x Zero Waste Daniel collection is a 25-piece, gender-free line that invites fans to connect with Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia like never before. From mosaic portrait pieces to varsity jackets inspired by St. Olaf, every design blends emotional storytelling with Zero Waste Daniel’s signature textile artistry. Think: “I’m a Blanche” graphic tees, vibrant Miami prints, and yes, plenty of cheesecake references.

“This collection is a thank you for all the laughter, lessons, and late-night cheesecake,” says Silverstein. “The Golden Girls were more than funny, they were trailblazers. They shaped my understanding of chosen family, and it’s an incredible honor to celebrate their legacy.”

Photo Credit: Bobby Pache

The collection isn’t just about clothing, it’s also an experience. From July 31 to August 17, ZWD’s Brooklyn flagship at 257 Varet Street will transform into a pastel-hued, palm-leaf-drenched homage to the show’s most iconic moments. Fans can step inside an artful, photo-ready fantasy featuring vintage-inspired vignettes, curated thrift finds styled like the Girls themselves, and a full sensory immersion, complete with themed soundscapes and subtle scent styling.

Whether you’re a Rose at heart or channeling your inner Sophia, this isn’t just a fashion drop – it’s a love letter to friendship, laughter, and the boldness of being yourself.

Don’t miss the collection drop and in-store takeover at zerowastedaniel.com.

