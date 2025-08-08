Quick Drag: Utica Talks Project Runway

Drag Race season 13’s Utica turned out some unforgettable looks on the runway that she created herself. She has also designed for many of her fellow queens, so it’s no surprise that Utica’s unique works landed her a spot in season 21 of Project Runway.
On the first two episodes, the designers had to create looks inspired by Disney princesses and villains and create looks for an athleisure line.
So much happens behind the scenes on reality competitions like these and, for you Project Runway fans, Utica is here to share all of the secrets and discuss the challenge looks (and answer fan questions) on her new recap show The Stitch.
