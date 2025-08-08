Mariah Carey delivers an iconic response after discovering Katy Perry’s trip to space

In a revelation that proves she truly exists on her own celestial plane, Mariah Carey has just processed the fact that Katy Perry recently took a trip to space. While Perry’s suborbital journey was a well-documented affair, complete with her singing “What a Wonderful World” and a dramatic ground-kissing moment, it seems the news took a little longer to reach the elusive chanteuse’s orbit.

During a recent interview with the BBC, the legendary diva was asked if she’d ever consider following in the footsteps of Katy Perry and going to space. The question was met not with a thought-out answer, but with genuine, unadulterated shock.

Katy Perry and her crewmates have safely returned to Earth after a brief voyage into space aboard Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket. Photo Credit: Blue Origin/Cover Images

“Did she go to space?” Mariah asked, her eyes widening in disbelief. The interviewer, slightly flustered, confirmed that yes, Perry had indeed flown to the edge of space on a Blue Origin flight. “Where’d she go?” Mariah pressed, as if a simple answer like “space” wasn’t enough. “Into orbit and back?” she quizzed, her disbelief only growing. “And this is true?”

Consequently, the video clip of the interview has gone viral, with fans everywhere celebrating what they’ve long known to be true: Mariah Carey lives in a fabulous bubble of her own making, where earthly events like global headlines and celebrity space tourism simply don’t have the gravitational pull to penetrate.

Mariah Carey at the Variety’s 2019 Power Of Women held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, USA on October 11, 2019. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

Eventually, once the news had been fully comprehended—or at least as much as it could be—Mariah offered a surprisingly gracious, if still very “Mariah,” response. “Wow. All right, Katy,” she said, before adding, “I’m not mad at her. That’s pretty amazing.” The comment was delivered with the air of a benevolent queen giving her approval from a neighboring kingdom.

However, when asked a final time if she herself would do it, the answer was a classic Mariah quip that sealed the moment’s iconic status. “I think I’ve done enough,” she stated, with a perfectly deadpan expression that suggested her life has already reached peak-level fabulousness and needs no further embellishments, even in zero gravity. In other words, why would Mariah Carey go to space when she’s already a star?

