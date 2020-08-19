The Great British Baking Show Wraps Up Filming New Season

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic hampering most Hollywood productions and closing theaters, we will have some much-needed entertainment to look forward to this year.

The Great British Baking Show has finished filming season 11 which took place over six weeks in a secret location. Typically the show takes months to film, but nothing is the same when you’re trying to work during a pandemic.

Deadline reports:

What we do know is cast and crew, including new presenter Matt Lucas, were quarantined in the run-up to the shoot to allow for closer interaction on-set.

There have also been reports that the show has moved to a more Covid-friendly location from its usual Welford Park home. Jane Millichip, chief commercial officer of Love’s parent company Sky Studios, all-but confirmed this last month. “It’s all happening in deep secret, somewhere in darkest deepest Britain in the shires,” she told press.

The new season typically debuts in August, however, that will not happen this year. However, Millichip told journalists of the Broadcasting Press Guild in July, “You will have your victoria sponge this year.”