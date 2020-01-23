The Queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 Have Been Revealed: WATCH

A new slew of fabulous queens is gearing up to compete for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar on RuPaul’s Drag Race.
During a live Twitter Ru-veal on Thursday (January 23, 2020), RuPaul’s Drag Race fans were introduced to the 13 new contestants who’ll be sashaying and lip-syncing their way through another season of the competition in a bid to be crowned the next Drag Superstar.
“Thirteen new candidates await the chance to become America’s next Drag Superstar,” reigning champion Yvie Oddly introduced.
“They’re the best of the best, the future America needs. Queens of season 12, we must pledge our allegiance to the republic. Arise!”
The highly anticipated new season features 13 drag queens hailing from cities all across America including Aiden Zhane of Acworth, Georgia; Crystal Methyd of Springfield, Missouri; Dahlia Sin and Gigi Goode of Los Angeles; Heidi N Closet of Ramseur, North Carolina; Jaida Essence Hall of Milwaukee; Rock M. Sakura of San Francisco; Widow Von’Du of Kansas City, Missouri; and Brita, Jackie Cox, Jan, Nicky Doll and Sherry Pie of New York.
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 premieres 28 February on VH1.
Watch the trailer below.
Launch the gallery to check out all the girls.
