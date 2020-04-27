VideoVideoTV

Kelly, Nick, John and Blake Love and Fight Like Family – The Voice Road to Live Shows Outtakes 2020

By Michael Prieve 109

New behind-the-scenes moments with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton on the Road to the Live Shows on The Voice.

In the clip, Kelly Clarkson is quick to call herself the “grandpa who says inappropriate things when they do bloopers at the end” of a movie, the silly standout, as you’d rather expect, isn’t her, John Legend or new coach on the block Nick Jonas; it’s Blake Shelton.

“Behind the scenes,” he deadpans, “we’re even stupider than we are on camera.”

