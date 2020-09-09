It looks like AMC’s flagship series The Walking Dead is going to be coming to an end.
Variety reports:
Season 11 of AMC’s flagship show, which was originally meant to air this year but was delayed due to the pandemic, will air over two years and consist of 24 episodes in total beginning in late 2021. It was previously announced six additional episodes that will be considered part of Season 10 will be shot and aired in early 2021, meaning 30 additional episodes of The Walking Dead remain to be filmed and aired through late 2022. The episode originally intended to be the Season 10 finale is set to air on Oct. 4 after being delayed in April, also due to the pandemic.
That’s not the only Walking Dead news, as a spin-off series focused on Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, audience favorites, played by the long-running drama’s only remaining original cast members, Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride.
The spinoff is set to debut in 2023.
“I look forward to digging in with our brilliant writers, producers, directors, cast and crew to bring this epic final chapter of Robert Kirkman’s story to life for our fans over the next two years,” said showrunner Angela Kang, who took over as TWD showrunner from Scott Gimple at the start of Season 9.
“The Walking Dead flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it’s bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol,” the EP added.
“Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together.”
- The Walking Dead to End After 11th Season, Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride to Get Spinoff Series
- Joe Exotic Officially Seeking Pardon From Donald Trump: ‘Be My Hero Please’
- Jenifer Lewis and Lawrence Fishburne to Star in Black-ish Spinoff Old-ish
- Tory Lanez on Megan Thee Stallion Shooting: ‘I Was Too Drunk’
- Oscars Announce New Diversity and Inclusion Rules for Best Picture Eligibility
- #SLQuickies: Beyoncé and the twins go yachting, Golden Girls, naughty cats, Jaden Smith and Sofia Richie PDA
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Tsk, tsk. These cat thieves got caught in the Act! [OMG BLOG]
★ Michael Cohen suggests Jerry Falwell Jr.’s Trump endorsement was “favor” for killing racy photos. [Towleroad]
★ Katie Holmes’ relationship confirmed with restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr. after PDA scene. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Ellen DeGeneres Show sets Season 18 Premiere: “And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it” host promises. [Curt and Frank]
★ J.J. Wolf showed some flair while losing to Daniil Medvedev at the US Open, but still offered no explanation for his “white power”-looking hand signal. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Let’s see what Cate Blanchett wore in Venice over the weekend! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Disneyland refuses to report COVID cases, employees resort to word of mouth. [Celebitchy]
★ Rest In Peace, Kevin Dobson. The Knots Landing star died at 77. [Boy Culture]