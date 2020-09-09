It looks like AMC’s flagship series The Walking Dead is going to be coming to an end.

Variety reports:

Season 11 of AMC’s flagship show, which was originally meant to air this year but was delayed due to the pandemic, will air over two years and consist of 24 episodes in total beginning in late 2021. It was previously announced six additional episodes that will be considered part of Season 10 will be shot and aired in early 2021, meaning 30 additional episodes of The Walking Dead remain to be filmed and aired through late 2022. The episode originally intended to be the Season 10 finale is set to air on Oct. 4 after being delayed in April, also due to the pandemic.

BREAKING: #TheWalkingDead will conclude in 2022 with an extended 24-episode 11th and final season. In 2023, Angela Kang will return to helm a fourth #TWD series starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. Details: https://t.co/256kz1pAzn pic.twitter.com/GLbd3zG6UF — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) September 9, 2020

That’s not the only Walking Dead news, as a spin-off series focused on Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, audience favorites, played by the long-running drama’s only remaining original cast members, Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride.

The spinoff is set to debut in 2023.

“I look forward to digging in with our brilliant writers, producers, directors, cast and crew to bring this epic final chapter of Robert Kirkman’s story to life for our fans over the next two years,” said showrunner Angela Kang, who took over as TWD showrunner from Scott Gimple at the start of Season 9.

“The Walking Dead flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it’s bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol,” the EP added.

“Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together.”